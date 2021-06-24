Makerspace making its coronavirus comeback

Facilitators, however, are paid a small fee.

One of the draws to makerspaces in libraries is that they have equipment that is not readily available to patrons — sometimes because they are cost-prohibitive or impractical in general. Grand Island Public Library’s makerspace offers free use of equipment such as laser cutters, laminators and sewing machines.

Cartwright said using the makerspace whenever possible is one of library staff’s goals.

“We try to incorporate makerspace equipment into at least half of our programs,” she said.

Programming has brought in patrons who might not have otherwise come to the library, but patrons who have come for years are discovering the makerspace as well.

Aaron Mack, who participated in Wednesday’s clay workshop, said he used the basics when he started coming to the library.

“My family gets books most of the time,” Mack said. But this wasn’t his first makerspace endeavor.

“I’ve made T-shirts … this … a lot of other things,” he said.

Cartwright said the clay makerspace session has stood out above all others.