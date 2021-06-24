Makerspace making its coronavirus comeback

The coronavirus chapter in history is coming to a close, and the Grand Island Public Library is gradually introducing in-person programming — including use of its popular makerspace.
On Wednesday morning and afternoon makerspace programming focused on clay, which is just one installment of the library’s makerspace programming series.
Makerspaces are places to create, build and craft. In public libraries, makerspaces are vehicles for community engagement as experts help participants learn a new skill or technique.
It was all about tweens and teens Wednesday. Library assistant Susie Cartwright partnered with another library employee to develop the special session, which was facilitated by local artist Nancy Fairbanks.
Cartwright said a team of librarians develops the programming. She and her partner focus on craft programming.
“We try to think of something current,” Cartwright said. “Our goal is they walk away with something usable.”
Fairbanks is an accomplished potter, having won numerous awards. She specializes in bronze and clay sculptures. She has taught other classes, but hadn’t done a makerspace program.
“I like to get kids the opportunity to feel clay and get introduced to the medium,” she said. “It’s just great to increase their knowledge of different mediums in art.”
This session was more about playing with clay, however, Cartwright said.
“She’s giving them a lot of background of where clay comes from,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of Nebraska history out of it … a lot of Native American history. They are getting a lot of education in one program.”
Fairbanks shared her knowledge about the history of clay as a utilitarian art form, and guided the tween and teen participants through forming a small pot. Technique was discussed, and creativity abounded.
Cartwright deemed this installment of Grand Island Public Library’s tween and teen makerspace program a success.
“We had a full house the first session and I think we’re just missing two this session,” she said.
The makerspace has been housing fewer makers, but things are moving along, Cartwright said.
“We’re still trying to space for COVID,” she said. For now, that means fewer participants can register, which the library prefers people do.
Participation in the programs is free, Cartwright said, and materials and presenters are carefully planned.
“We have a budget that we’re given to spend for summer programming,” she said. “Our projects have been fairly low-cost this year and we are trying to use materials within the library we already have.”
Facilitators, however, are paid a small fee.
One of the draws to makerspaces in libraries is that they have equipment that is not readily available to patrons — sometimes because they are cost-prohibitive or impractical in general. Grand Island Public Library’s makerspace offers free use of equipment such as laser cutters, laminators and sewing machines.
Cartwright said using the makerspace whenever possible is one of library staff’s goals.
“We try to incorporate makerspace equipment into at least half of our programs,” she said.
Programming has brought in patrons who might not have otherwise come to the library, but patrons who have come for years are discovering the makerspace as well.
Aaron Mack, who participated in Wednesday’s clay workshop, said he used the basics when he started coming to the library.
“My family gets books most of the time,” Mack said. But this wasn’t his first makerspace endeavor.
“I’ve made T-shirts … this … a lot of other things,” he said.
Cartwright said the clay makerspace session has stood out above all others.
“This is probably one of the best teen programs I’ve ever had,” she said, adding that as the pandemic eases she is excited to have in-person patrons at the library.
Engaging patrons has become a focus of modern libraries that Grand Island’s library has itself pursued. Cartwright said other teen programs focus on topics such as STEM and the popular Japanese cartoon genre anime.
Fairbanks was in awe as she walked around the makerspace, offering tips and encouragement to the budding potters.
“It’s a great benefit for the town. This is incredible,” she said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.