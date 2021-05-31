Making a Difference: Ben Murphy recognized for more than 1,900 volunteer hours at the Nebraska State Fair

Even before the Nebraska State Fair officially opened in Grand Island in 2010, Ben Murphy was a State Fair volunteer. He began volunteering as the fair was preparing to open for its community debut in the community, and logged a total of 80 hours of volunteer work that year.
Murphy has been volunteering ever since.
For the last 11 years, Murphy has donated more than 1,910 hours as a fair volunteer, said Courtney Lierman, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce vice president. She also heads the coordinated chamber and fair’s volunteer program.
Lierman said Murphy has worked in “just about every volunteer position offered at the fair.”
“He has stepped in to greet guests, shuttle individuals around on ADA accommodating golf carts. He has trained others; he’s assisted with assembly before fair, and tear down after the fair,” Lierman said.
Lierman has directed the fair’s volunteer program the last four years, with the goal of securing more than 800 volunteers. She works closely with Jaime Parr, State Fair deputy executive director.
“Ben is always the first volunteer at the fair each morning, opening up shop, starting the coffee and getting the check-in process started,” Lierman said. “Ben has also been the last person to leave the fair many nights as he closes Volunteer Headquarters or ensures every concert go-er can make it safely back to their vehicle.”
Murphy was recently recognized at a recent appreciation banquet for State Fair volunteers. Murphy’s 1,910 volunteer hours equates to 79.5 of the 121 days the fair has been open since coming to Grand Island in 2010.
Murphy said he first received a call from Lisa Willman of Grand Island in 2010 asking him if he was interested in volunteering. Willman was the first volunteer coordinator for the program.
“She called one day and said, ‘Ben, could you come out and help me a little bit?’” Murphy said. “I said sure. And then, as we say, the rest is history.”
Murphy said that first year was chaotic. Construction crews were still putting the finishing touches to the newly built fair building at Fonner Park days before the fair opened its gate for the first time.
“We had no idea what we were doing,” Murphy said. “We did everything from tag hog pens to picking up the trash. You name it.”
Lierman said Murphy is one of those people who doesn’t need an explanation.
“Without pause, without question, he jumps right in to help,” she said. “In times of need, he is seeking a solution before most even know the problem. Ben has been a tremendous asset to the Nebraska State Fair.”
Murphy said he loves volunteering.
“I love the State Fair,” he said. “I have been with them for 11 years doing a variety of different jobs. My wife thinks I’m crazy, but I absolutely, throughly enjoy it. I love the people. We have a great staff for the fair. We have a great bunch of volunteers.”
Murphy said Nebraska State Fair is unique in the country.
“That is because of our volunteers,” he said. “It is a lot of fun. They are great people to work with. You ask them to do anything and they will do it. They are out here in all types of weather. If you need a question asked, look for somebody in a yellow shirt.”
Parr said the Nebraska State Fair has the best volunteer program among fairs in the country.
“We would not be able to operate this fair without our volunteers,” she said.
Lierman said, much like the hundreds of others who come out to volunteer, “Ben is thinking of the fair year-round. He is always thinking of ways to better our program, ways to operate more efficiently and ways to continue growing our team.”
“Ben is always on grounds cracking jokes and making others smile,” she said. “He is a great representation of our program and the fantastic individuals who join us to volunteer every year. Our volunteers know Ben and trust him.”
When asked why he is a dedicated volunteer, Murphy said it is something he enjoys. He also has a strong military background, serving his country in the U.S. Navy for 32 years. That accounts for his strong organizing skills, as he served in the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees.
Murphy said his individual recognition is really a recognition for the hundreds of thousands of hours that volunteers have donated over the last 11 years.
“It’s the ability of all of our volunteers to work together, get the job done despite of things that pop-up from time to time or things that were given to us to do that we didn’t know that we are going to be doing,” he said. “If you call them up and ask these people, even if it is not the State Fair, that we can use your help out here on the fairgrounds, they are right there. You don’t have to worry about them.”
Lierman said, having been around for 11 fairs and counting, “Ben can tell you just about everything a guest would want to know about the fairgrounds. He can point out each and every vendor, share his expertise on favorite fair foods and is always moving about the grounds.”
Murphy encourages people who want to volunteer for this year’s fair to do so.
Lierman and Parr said recruitment efforts are underway for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair, which runs Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.
“Sign-up,” he said. “It is so much fun.”
The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting two in-person registration sessions for those interested in volunteering at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.
The first session will be Wednesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second will be Monday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both registrations will take place in the Grand Island Public Library, Meeting Room A.
Lierman will be available to assist with the online registration system.
“There are plenty of volunteer opportunities are still open, especially for afternoon or evening shifts,” she said. “There’s also a need for younger professionals and businesses to help.”
To see what opportunities are available or to register, visit www.statefairvolunteer.org or stop by the library on either of the aforementioned registration dates.
For more information, please contact Lierman at clierman@gichamber.com or 308-382-9211.