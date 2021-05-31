Making a Difference: Ben Murphy recognized for more than 1,900 volunteer hours at the Nebraska State Fair

When asked why he is a dedicated volunteer, Murphy said it is something he enjoys. He also has a strong military background, serving his country in the U.S. Navy for 32 years. That accounts for his strong organizing skills, as he served in the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees.

Murphy said his individual recognition is really a recognition for the hundreds of thousands of hours that volunteers have donated over the last 11 years.

“It’s the ability of all of our volunteers to work together, get the job done despite of things that pop-up from time to time or things that were given to us to do that we didn’t know that we are going to be doing,” he said. “If you call them up and ask these people, even if it is not the State Fair, that we can use your help out here on the fairgrounds, they are right there. You don’t have to worry about them.”

Lierman said, having been around for 11 fairs and counting, “Ben can tell you just about everything a guest would want to know about the fairgrounds. He can point out each and every vendor, share his expertise on favorite fair foods and is always moving about the grounds.”

Murphy encourages people who want to volunteer for this year’s fair to do so.