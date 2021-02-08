Making a Difference: Brent Lindner extends Marker Mondays to kickstart Hall County Historical Society effort

As a result of this, Setlik said, the Historical Society now wants to place additional markers around Hall County. It is yet to be determined the places and events the historical markers will signify, but she said one will be about the families who were displaced as a result of the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.

Lindner said Setlik went to the Historical Society board and “was really happy with how things went” and asked him if he would be interested in hosting more Marker Mondays. He immediately got on board.

“I go, ‘That’d be awesome,’” Lindner said. “This was just something that was easy to get behind. The people that came in (for the initial Marker Mondays) were very thankful to us for doing that. It combined the firefighters with it and gave them a base also that they could connect to the past because this guy (Goodchild) was a firefighter, a businessman and a labor advocate. I think it is something that inspires a little bit.”

The Marker Mondays will be held each month at Wave Pizza and Sin City Grill starting today. Even-numbered months will be at Wave Pizza, while odd-numbered months will be at Sin City Grill.

Lindner said a percentage of the night’s sales at the respective restaurant will be donated to the Hall County Historical Society. He said it will be at least 10% of the sales.