Making a Difference: Brent Lindner extends Marker Mondays to kickstart Hall County Historical Society effort

The Hall County Historical Society is hoping to install 12 new historical markers in Hall County, and a local restaurant owner is spearheading the effort.
Brent Lindner, owner of Sin City Grill and Wave Pizza in Grand Island, said he initially partnered with the Historical Society last month to do two Marker Monday events, where proceeds from two nights of dining went toward funding a grave marker at the site of Tommy Goodchild, 19th-century businessman, firefighter and labor advocate.
The first two Marker Mondays raised $570 for the marker. Donations added $100 to bring the total to $670. The Historical Society had hoped to raise at least $600.
“The first Marker Mondays went very well and people got into it,” Lindner said. “If you read the story (of Tommy Goodchild), it was a good read. You could not not get behind it. They (Hall County Historical Society) do a very good job and they are not getting a paycheck out of this. I thought, ‘This is something that is important.’”
Michelle Setlik, vice president of the Hall County Historical Society, said that as part of the organization’s 100th anniversary next year, it wants to erect 12 historical markers across Hall County between September 2022 and August 2023.
She said the Historical Society formed in 1922 after a group of people got together for a presentation and later decided to place six markers throughout Hall County to mark the old California-Oregon Trail.
As a result of this, Setlik said, the Historical Society now wants to place additional markers around Hall County. It is yet to be determined the places and events the historical markers will signify, but she said one will be about the families who were displaced as a result of the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.
Lindner said Setlik went to the Historical Society board and “was really happy with how things went” and asked him if he would be interested in hosting more Marker Mondays. He immediately got on board.
“I go, ‘That’d be awesome,’” Lindner said. “This was just something that was easy to get behind. The people that came in (for the initial Marker Mondays) were very thankful to us for doing that. It combined the firefighters with it and gave them a base also that they could connect to the past because this guy (Goodchild) was a firefighter, a businessman and a labor advocate. I think it is something that inspires a little bit.”
The Marker Mondays will be held each month at Wave Pizza and Sin City Grill starting today. Even-numbered months will be at Wave Pizza, while odd-numbered months will be at Sin City Grill.
Lindner said a percentage of the night’s sales at the respective restaurant will be donated to the Hall County Historical Society. He said it will be at least 10% of the sales.
“If we have a good day selling pizza and beer, we will bump it to 20%,” Lindner said.
Setlik said it can cost $2,400 for a single-post historical marker and $6,000 for a double-post marker. She said the Historical Society hopes to raise as much money as it can through the Marker Mondays.
“If we did 12 of the double-post markers, that would be $72,000,” Setlik said. “I am really hoping from the Marker Mondays that we can fund at least one or more of the single-post markers. So if the Marker Mondays can bring in enough money to fund a single-post marker or two, then that is one less that we have to try to fundraise for.”
Setlik said the Historical Society is thankful for Lindner’s “generous offer” to continue Marker Mondays and to kickstart its campaign for 12 new historical markers.
“Brent (Lindner) and his team at Sin City and Wave Pizza are amazing. We really do appreciate their support of the Hall County Historical Society in the past, currently and in the future,” she said. “He is really an advocate for history, preservation and community investment. We really do appreciate his support.”