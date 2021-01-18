Making a Difference: Deny Cacy calls Salvation Army ‘a wild ride,’ ‘transformational’

Deny Cacy has been the men’s shelter manager for the Grand Island Salvation Army for more than five years.
Cacy called the experience “a wild ride.”
“I was hired and the thing I was told was, ‘We have a shelter, it’s a shambles, fix it,’” he said. “That was a very awesome, respectful way of telling me ‘we’ve got the biggest mess you can ever imagine and we don’t know what to do.’”
He spent two weeks basically undercover to observe interactions between clients and staff, and “how things really were.”
“I was able to see that the No. 1 issue was the guys didn’t feel like human beings,” he said.
He laid out a plan to completely transform shelter efforts based on that insight.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re coming out of prison, if they’re drug addicts, what issues they have — God has made every single one of us and we need to treat them as such, as human beings,” he said.
Many of the shelter’s clients were men who had come out of prison, for “every crime you can imagine,” who had no idea what it meant to be treated like a human being, Cacy said.
“I had 50-, 60-year-old men who had never been told they were worth anything, that you could just see how much pain and misery they were living in,” he said.
Cacy was not sure, at first, if he would be able to meet the challenges.
“The first thing I said is, God, I don’t know why you chose me, because I’m just some average guy who’s trying to do something and I have no idea what I’m doing,” he said.
He drew strength from his own experiences of being homeless, and how he was treated when he was living out of his truck.
“I remembered how I was treated, and I refuse to allow anybody to be treated that way,” he said. “I came up with the plan that, no matter what you do or what’s happened, you’re going to be an important, vital part of this community.”
He achieved this by maintaining professional boundaries, but allowing the men to see that he was a human.
The normal shelter expectations were enforced. For example, no drinking or using drugs.
“I made it very known that I will be the example that I want you to work towards,” he said. “By no means am I better than you. I told them, no matter when you see me, you are going to see what it means to be a positive, productive member of society.”
Daily living courses had been too demeaning before, teaching men how to do laundry or “how to keep your room clean.”
Instead, such lessons were integrated into daily activities and efforts.
Cacy also showed the men they were not alone.
“When they realize they’re not alone, you rapidly start to see transformation going on,” he said. “They never had anybody to lean on, or anybody who would care. They were always walking day-to-day looking over their shoulder, waiting for that next person to take advantage of them, to stab them in the back and do whatever they could to tear them down.”
Patience is also key.
Failure is nothing more than an opportunity to learn, Cacy said.
“I don’t give these guys an opportunity to feel the failure or focus on it, even when they do fall down,” he said. “The thing we look at is, you fell down or you didn’t do this right, but what did you do well? Sometimes it’s just the fact that they came in and, for the first time in their life, they were honest.”
Overcoming the negative perception around being homeless is also important to Cacy.
He wants people to see that the men at the shelter are a positive group.
Area companies and businesses have begun reaching out to the shelter for help, when those companies move or downsize.
“We have rapidly progressed from, ‘that’s the place where all the bad, misfit, druggie convicts are’ to ‘we can call them because they’ve got a very hard-working reputation that we can take care of them.’”
Over five years, the shelter has become a place that transforms people.
Cacy described the transformation as “almost supernatural.”
“That’s what God does for every one of us if you embrace that and allow it to happen,” he said. “That’s what’s happening here every single day with the people that come here. They come here with nothing, and leave with everything.”
The fruits of these efforts can be seen every day in the community.
“I can be at Hy-Vee and struggling to put stuff in my truck, and someone from here, a current or past or potentially future person, they won’t even hesitate to help,” he said. “They have truly and fully integrated into society. They’ve gotten that confidence.”
Helping so many men find dignity and rebuilt their lives has been affirming for Cacy.
“I was on top of the world because I was watching rapid transformations happening, but it was because people were trying to just get in and out and move on, which is wonderful, but we have gotten to a point where we’re no longer just that overnight shelter,” he said. “It has truly become a point where we are truly one. We are a family.”