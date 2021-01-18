Making a Difference: Deny Cacy calls Salvation Army ‘a wild ride,’ ‘transformational’

Cacy was not sure, at first, if he would be able to meet the challenges.

“The first thing I said is, God, I don’t know why you chose me, because I’m just some average guy who’s trying to do something and I have no idea what I’m doing,” he said.

He drew strength from his own experiences of being homeless, and how he was treated when he was living out of his truck.

“I remembered how I was treated, and I refuse to allow anybody to be treated that way,” he said. “I came up with the plan that, no matter what you do or what’s happened, you’re going to be an important, vital part of this community.”

He achieved this by maintaining professional boundaries, but allowing the men to see that he was a human.

The normal shelter expectations were enforced. For example, no drinking or using drugs.

“I made it very known that I will be the example that I want you to work towards,” he said. “By no means am I better than you. I told them, no matter when you see me, you are going to see what it means to be a positive, productive member of society.”

Daily living courses had been too demeaning before, teaching men how to do laundry or “how to keep your room clean.”