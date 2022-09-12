Making a Difference: Grand Island Salvation Army has new lieutenants

Grand Island Salvation Army has a pair of new lieutenants.

Wayne Benedict and Katy Benedict are now leading the nonprofit agency’s efforts to help the homeless and needy.

The Benedicts came to Grand Island from Elkhart, Indiana.

They have been with Salvation Army for the last 10 years, as members, called “soldiers,” then as interns. This is their third year as lieutenants, explained Lt. Katy Benedict.

“We were transferred here, to Grand Island, because our backgrounds fit the need here,” said Lt. Wayne Benedict. “It worked out great.”

They have been in Grand Island since June 29 and started work immediately.

Before their official start day, at the Fourth of July holiday, they announced the site would serve as an “emergency cool center” to help people escape from the heat, which reached into the high 90s through the summer.

Since starting, the lieutenants been doing “a lot of cleaning up,” said Wayne.

Not just of the building and the property, but making needed “adjustments.”

“We had an issue with the homeless population and drug use on our premises,” said Katy. “Since we got here, he’s been working, cleaning up that area and making it safe for people and families to come and feel safe in our building.”

This involved bringing an end to loitering and people sleeping on the property.

“Nobody just hanging out all night, all day,” said Wayne. “Just trying to clean up the area, giving a better presentation.”

Vacation Bible School has resumed, and was held through the Sept. 9 weekend.

“The kids are really excited,” said Katy. “It’s something they haven’t had for a while.”

The lieutenants hope to add further programs to better help the community, with ideas already taking shape.

Thursdays, Salvation Army will begin offering a women’s fellowship program at 7 p.m.

Also being pursued is a children’s music school, where children can learn piano, guitar and drums.

Two community events are scheduled.

The first is on Sept. 18, a Hispanic heritage celebration: “Servicio de la Celebracion de la Herencia Hispana.”

After a morning worship service, everyone will gather in the dining room to share cultural dishes.

“It will be potluck-style, bring your favorite dish that your family cooked, that you cook in your country, so we all can learn and enrich our culture by learning each other’s cultures and native foods,” said Katy.

On Oct. 26, an evening community meal: “Welcome to the Table.”

“The idea is just to gather as one, as a family, play some worship music and hear a devotional together, and eat a home-cooked meal,” said Katy. “Everyone can sit, have conversations, build relationships, and just feel welcome and accepted, and maybe they’ll get to know Christ.”

Key to their efforts is “relationships,” said Wayne.

“We want to build and rebuild relationships that need to be worked on,” he said. “We just want to get out there in the community, meet with people, let them know about Salvation Army and what we do and what we’re trying to do moving forward.”

Both Wayne and Katy Benedict have deeply personal inspirations for serving others.

Wayne is a graduate of the Salvation Army’s adult rehabilitation center.

“The Salvation Army saved my life. When everybody else turned their back on me, the Salvation Army was there for me and they are the reason, with God, that I am where I am today,” he said. “I get to show people there is a way out, that there is a way to being a contributing member of society, and get married and have a family, and go on to do bigger and better things with God’s help.”

Katy shared that she came from a broken family, and through the Salvation Army “felt love” and “met Christ.”

“When I met Christ, through the Salvation Army, my life changed,” she said. “People from the Salvation Army, officers, loved me, broken, how I was, and kept loving me, and eventually it turned into a passion for helping people and a passion to give, and help people who might be lost, like I was.”

Wayne added, “We get to help others and do for them what was so freely given to us.”

The need in Grand Island is great, said Wayne.

“Food prices are going through the roof right now,” he said. “We’ve seen an influx of people coming into the feeding program, people coming in through the food pantry. A lot of first-time people you’ve never seen here before are coming in. The need is there.”

There are many ways the community can help.

Volunteers are always needed.

“We feed about 200 people a day, for lunch and dinner,” said Katy. “Not counting the food pantry. For that alone we are always in need of volunteers to help prep, serve and clean. We also need people to shelve items, as well as put boxes together.”

Financial donations are also welcome.

Those can be made by visiting centralusa.salvationarmy.org/grandisland, and clicking “Donate to this community.”