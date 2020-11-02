Making A Difference: Heart Radiology physician performs first-of-its-kind procedure in Nebraska

Dr. Joseph Vavricek of Heartland Radiology has helped to put the Grand Island medical community on the map.

On June 17, Vavricek performed the first successful percutaneous arteriovenous fistula (AVF) creation in Nebraska.

According to Vavricek, an AVF allows patients with kidney failure to receive hemodialysis. The goal is to allow high blood flow so that the largest amount of blood can pass through the dialyzer. AVF is preferred for long-term dialysis because it lasts longer and is less prone to infection and clotting.

AVF creation traditionally has been performed surgically. Vavricek, a Grand Island native and an interventional radiologist, performed the procedure without making a single incision.

The procedure Vavricek performed was done in the patient’s arm.

Vavricek, a partner with Heartland Radiology, said he is the first physician in Nebraska to successfully create a non-surgical AVF with the Ellipsys Avenu Medical device at a local ambulatory surgical center. With the aid of ultrasound and local anesthesia, he was able to painlessly fuse an artery with a vein to create vascular access for dialysis.