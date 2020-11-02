Making A Difference: Heart Radiology physician performs first-of-its-kind procedure in Nebraska

Dr. Joseph Vavricek of Heartland Radiology has helped to put the Grand Island medical community on the map.
On June 17, Vavricek performed the first successful percutaneous arteriovenous fistula (AVF) creation in Nebraska.
According to Vavricek, an AVF allows patients with kidney failure to receive hemodialysis. The goal is to allow high blood flow so that the largest amount of blood can pass through the dialyzer. AVF is preferred for long-term dialysis because it lasts longer and is less prone to infection and clotting.
AVF creation traditionally has been performed surgically. Vavricek, a Grand Island native and an interventional radiologist, performed the procedure without making a single incision.
The procedure Vavricek performed was done in the patient’s arm.
Vavricek, a partner with Heartland Radiology, said he is the first physician in Nebraska to successfully create a non-surgical AVF with the Ellipsys Avenu Medical device at a local ambulatory surgical center. With the aid of ultrasound and local anesthesia, he was able to painlessly fuse an artery with a vein to create vascular access for dialysis.
The procedure connects an artery and a vein without surgery. The procedure allows blood to flow from the artery into the vein. That increases the blood pressure and amount of blood flow through the vein, which is necessary to provide hemodialysis treatment or dialysis, which is a process of purifying the blood of a person whose kidneys are not functioning normally.
Upon creation of the fistula, Vavricek said Heartland Radiology was the first radiology practice to successfully perform a “maturation procedure with a minimally invasive procedure through the radial artery.” He said the procedure now is ready for dialysis access and use in Grand Island.
Vavricek said Heartland Radiology has a long history of performing cutting-edge procedures in the Tri-Cities.
“Our group prides itself in providing the highest level of care,” he said. “We don’t get too caught up trying to be the first to do things.”
Vavricek said Heartland Radiology prides itself in doing what’s best for its patients.
“This time it just worked out for us to be the first, and we are excited about offering this procedure to patients in central Nebraska,” he said.
Vavricek, whose father is former Grand Island Mayor Jay Vavricek, graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 2001. He attended medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after completing his degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He performed his residency at UNMC, and did his fellowship in interventional radiology at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. His internship in internal medicine was at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Vavricek’s subspecialty is interventional radiology that performs various minimally invasive procedures using medical imaging guidance, such as X-ray fluoroscopy, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or ultrasound.
After completing his internship, Vavricek returned to Grand Island and went to work for Heartland Radiology, where he has been for three years.
He said as a youth, he always was interested in science and helping people.
Vavricek said the doctors of Heartland Radiology are interested in bringing the latest procedures to their practice.
Prior to performing the state’s first percutaneous AVF creation, Vavricek said they received special training.
“This is important because there is a need in the area,” he said of the procedure. “There are a lot of people with kidney disease that need to have access to dialysis.”
Vavricek said having a surgically placed fistula requires access to surgeons. He said there are several qualified surgeons in the area, but “this procedure can be challenging.”
He said the procedure is performed as a same-day procedure; it takes about 30 minutes to complete.
“It was nice to be able to do something that hadn’t been done here before,” Vavricek said. “This practice really facilitates and promotes this.”
He said the patient is doing well.
“I would like to see this become more of a mainstream procedure and be able to screen these people and see if they are candidates and, if they are, bring this to more people in central Nebraska and Grand Island,” Vavricek said.
He said he believes Grand Island has the ability to build upon its reputation medically and become a high-level referral center.
Heartland Radiology, founded in 1948, is a full-service radiology practice offering sub-specialized radiology services in interventional radiology, sports medicine imaging, woman’s imaging and more, with a focus on providing the most affordable care for patients in central Nebraska.
Its offered services include interventional radiology, mammography, musculoskeletal imaging, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine and body imaging.
Heartland Radiology is located at 3610 Richmond Circle, Suite 100, in Grand Island. To learn more, visit its website at www.heartlandradiology.net.
