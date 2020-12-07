Making a Difference: Lifelong Viking

After being involved with Northwest Public Schools for more than 50 years, Mike Shafer plans to scale back.
Shafer, a former Northwest student and teacher, and current Board of Education member, will finish his term on the board next week as he did not seek re-election. He has served on the board since 2017.
As a student at Seedling Mile — then a Northwest feeder school — Shafer said he remembers going to the first Northwest High School football game as an elementary school student in 1964. He said he later got involved with junior high athletics before graduating from Northwest High School in 1971.
The district must have had an impact on him, he said, as he later student taught at Northwest High School before teaching social studies full time from 1995 to 2016.
“Northwest has played a huge role in my life,” Shafer said.
Upon graduating from Northwest, Shafer attended Kearney State College and was on the football team. However, he became a single parent and his father had a heart attack, leaving him no choice but to drop out of college.
“I was raising my daughter by myself and I had to go to work. So I did that and it was a great experience,” Shafer said. “As my daughter got older, I was able to go back to school at night and I kept at it. It took me about 20 years, but I finally got there.”
Shafer said the greatest experience of his high school career was taking classes from “absolutely legendary educators” James and Martha McGahan, who positively influenced his life.
“I took every class that they taught and they were difficult. They made you do the work and were very disciplined; I needed that as a young man,” he said. “Even after I graduated, it took me a long time to get through college and they kept after me. They would see me on the street and say, ‘Get your work done.’ They were just a huge influence and were a huge reason why I became a teacher.”
After more than 20 years, Shafer returned to Northwest High School as a student teacher. He said that at the time, KSC had a rule that one could not student teach at the high school where they graduated. However, after talking with the dean, Shafer said an exception was made for him as he had been gone from Northwest for so long.
Shafer said he wasted no time because the teacher he was student teaching under was absent due to his mother’s passing, leaving him to “teach every class all day long.”
“He was gone for a couple weeks and when he came back, I just kept going,” he said. “But I think it was all of my life experiences that really helped me in that particular situation.”
‘A dream come true’
When he began teaching in 1995, Shafer said he was initially more interested in coaching football than teaching. But once he got into the classroom, he realized he enjoyed teaching more and that it was “a dream come true.”
“I absolutely loved teaching,” Shafer said. “I have always been interested in politics and I spent four years on the Grand Island City Council, so I had some idea of working behind the scenes afterwards.
“My intent was to get my students to not just memorize names, dates and times, but to see how things worked together and (how) one thing led to another. I just wanted them to pay attention to the world and how what happens today will influence what is going to happen 10, 20, 30, 50 or 100 years from now.”
Northwest High School Principal Tim Krupicka said he worked alongside Shafer for six years, from 2010 to 2016. He said Shafer was a “great innovator and a great idea man.”
“The thing that proved that to me was my very first year here going into his decades class that he called ‘Decade of the ‘60s,’” Krupicka said. “Mike is of that age where the ‘60s are pretty important to him. But a big part of this class was that he would do at least a weeklong unit on how the ‘60s affected Northwest.”
Krupicka said he felt Shafer was “a very good classroom teacher” as he was a non-traditional college student who could draw on his life experiences to teach his students.
“I really appreciated that and I know the kids did as well,” he said.
Upon his retirement from Northwest in 2016, Shafer decided to run for the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education. At the time, he said, there was a “big push” to build a junior high in the district and he thought he could get on the board to see what he could accomplish.
“I was a firm believer in the junior high. I thought it would have made the district a lot stronger. So I took a chance, rolled the dice and got in there,” Shafer said. “It (junior high) didn’t work out, but that is the way it is.”
Krupicka said that as a former Northwest teacher, Shafer brought “an interesting perspective” to the board.
“I have been in education for 39 years and he was the first one I can remember who was a former teacher going into the school board,” he said. “I think that gave him an interesting perspective to be a board member. The history of him as a student to a teacher to a board member — all at Northwest — was pretty amazing.”
Proud of former students
Shafer said he is most proud of seeing former students “out doing great things in the world.” During his time on the Northwest board, Shafer said he served alongside his former students Dan Leiser, Bret Mader and Zach Mader.
“Even though we might disagree on things, it really makes me proud that these young people are willing to step up and do the work that it takes,” Shafer said. “It is a lot of work and a lot of study time. I think it takes a special person to do those kinds of things.”
Shafer said the hardest decision he had to make as a board member was in February when the board decided to close Chapman School. He was one of two board members to vote against its closure.
“Our cost per pupil was very high there, but in the end, I think kids are best served going to school in their neighborhoods if possible,” Shafer said. “But things are hard for farmers and I understand that completely. To me, it was worth it, but we didn’t get it done.”
Shafer said his four years on the Northwest board have been “100% positive.” He said he chose to step away from the board due to health issues.
“I really wrestled with wanting to run again, but at my age, you just don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” he said.
Gian Baxter-Collins, executive director of the Northwest Education Foundation, said Shafer has had a “huge” impact on the Northwest district.
“First of all, Mike is a walking version of Northwest history; he is like a treasure trove of history of the district. That is very impactful to the foundation to have that history and to know it because a lot of people don’t know about it. That history is part of what makes this school unique.”
Krupicka agreed with Baxter-Collins, saying Shafer not only knew the history of the Northwest district, but about the high school building.
“Mike knows all the nuances, the nooks and the crannies of this building because we have had various additions to the original building since 1964 (when it first opened),” he said. “He can tell you about all of these additions, the years that they came, what that added and what that changed.”
Shafer said he plans to stay involved with the Northwest Education Foundation Board as an advisory board member.
Baxter-Collins said Shafer always was a voice of reason and logic, and always has been passionate about education and students, especially in his tenure on the foundation board.
“Mike just sees things in the big picture and so clearly,” she said. “He never falls into that pit of tunnel vision. That is something that makes him a very unique person.”
