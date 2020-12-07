Making a Difference: Lifelong Viking

“Even though we might disagree on things, it really makes me proud that these young people are willing to step up and do the work that it takes,” Shafer said. “It is a lot of work and a lot of study time. I think it takes a special person to do those kinds of things.”

Shafer said the hardest decision he had to make as a board member was in February when the board decided to close Chapman School. He was one of two board members to vote against its closure.

“Our cost per pupil was very high there, but in the end, I think kids are best served going to school in their neighborhoods if possible,” Shafer said. “But things are hard for farmers and I understand that completely. To me, it was worth it, but we didn’t get it done.”

Shafer said his four years on the Northwest board have been “100% positive.” He said he chose to step away from the board due to health issues.

“I really wrestled with wanting to run again, but at my age, you just don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” he said.

Gian Baxter-Collins, executive director of the Northwest Education Foundation, said Shafer has had a “huge” impact on the Northwest district.