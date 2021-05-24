Making a Difference: Local Girl Scout volunteers earn recognition

Cathy Cochnar’s trail to volunteerism in a way started exactly there: on a trail with her young daughter and a group of her fellow Girl Scouts.

“When my daughter started in Scouts when she was in first grade,” Cochnar said. “I started by just helping by driving for field trips, going on campouts.”

Twenty years later, Cochnar was honored during the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Volunteer Awards Ceremony for her two decades of volunteering.

As the years passed, camp after camp, project after project, Cochnar and her daughter fully embraced Girl Scouts.

“Girl Scouts became an important part of my life by watching my shy daughter come out of her shell and see she grow and become confident that she could do whatever she wanted to do,” Cochnar said. Her daughter since has graduated, but Cochnar has stuck with Girl Scouts, currently leading Troops 317 and 8388. “(It) progressed to being ‘Cookie Mom’ and then when one of the co-leaders left, I stepped in and was a co-leader, then leader, for her troop until they graduated high school.”

During the last 20 years Cochnar has taken on plenty of other roles.