Making a Difference: Local Girl Scout volunteers earn recognition

Cathy Cochnar’s trail to volunteerism in a way started exactly there: on a trail with her young daughter and a group of her fellow Girl Scouts.
“When my daughter started in Scouts when she was in first grade,” Cochnar said. “I started by just helping by driving for field trips, going on campouts.”
Twenty years later, Cochnar was honored during the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Volunteer Awards Ceremony for her two decades of volunteering.
As the years passed, camp after camp, project after project, Cochnar and her daughter fully embraced Girl Scouts.
“Girl Scouts became an important part of my life by watching my shy daughter come out of her shell and see she grow and become confident that she could do whatever she wanted to do,” Cochnar said. Her daughter since has graduated, but Cochnar has stuck with Girl Scouts, currently leading Troops 317 and 8388. “(It) progressed to being ‘Cookie Mom’ and then when one of the co-leaders left, I stepped in and was a co-leader, then leader, for her troop until they graduated high school.”
During the last 20 years Cochnar has taken on plenty of other roles.
“I have been a troop leader, service unit manager, volunteer trainer, fall product chair for the service unit and each of my troops, cookie product chair for the service unit and each of my troops, delegate for GSUSA National Convention, delegate for council annual meeting, bus trip sponsor, bus trip director.”
She says she has no plans of stopping. “I will be starting another troop next fall for my third granddaughter to participate in.”
Another Grand Island Girl Scout volunteer was honored during the livestream ceremony: Katie Vlach was recognized as a community benefactor. The award recognizes those who aren’t necessarily Girl Scout members, but support Girl Scout programming. Vlach is the Keep America Beautiful coordinator in Grand Island. The organization partners with businesses, neighborhood groups, youths and local governments to enhance and beautify neighborhoods with the core being reducing, reusing and recycling.
Vlach volunteered her time and expertise for Lincoln and Dodge Elementary Schools’ after-school Girl Scout programming. Vlach said the collaboration, besides offering teaching moments, fosters creativity.
“We have done projects like constructing a Christmas Tree from paper towel rolls to display at the Fantasy of Trees at Stuhr Museum,” she said. “We even had a Recycled Fashion Show where the girls were split up in to groups and made an outfit for one of the group members to display on the recycled runway.”
Cochnar has had plenty of memorable moments herself, but there is one memory that stands out to her most, she said.
“One that I really cherish is watching my daughter work on her Gold Award and receiving it. She had to put 80 hours of work into a project, planning a day camp for 100 girls who all built birdhouses, which were then donated to Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.”
Vlach said Girl Scouts and Keep America Beautiful have a lot in common: “Girl Scouts share the same mission and that is why it is a joy to work together with the girls doing these recycled projects and activities,” Vlach said. “Kyla (Endorf, outreach specialist) and the Girl Scouts have been absolutely great to work with. I would encourage you to get involved and volunteer your time to this wonderful program.”
Cochnar shares that sentiment: “As a leader, you don’t have to know everything about Scouts to start. There is training and other leaders to ask questions to. It will also broaden your horizons. I have done things through the scouting program that I would have never done if I wasn’t part of Scouts.”
“Girl Scouts is more than selling cookies,” she added. “The girls are encouraged to try new things, travel, camp and become well-rounded people.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.