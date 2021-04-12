Making a Difference: Photographer Hal Maggiore moves into semi-retirement

In shooting an individual, the most important thing is “developing a relationship with that person, and allowing that person to come forward.”

Sometimes, “I’ve been very successful at that. Sometimes it’s been hard work.” When he has been successful, it’s very satisfying.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It took him a while to realize the value of his work.

“In the beginning, I saw an opportunity in this business to be able to provide for my family, and I had an interest in photography. But quite frankly, I had always considered what I did as a photographer and as a business person as not being as important or significant as what my brothers were doing, one of them being a physician and the other being a nuclear physicist.”

But over time, he began to realize that the photography he was doing, especially for people, “had significance to them. That act of creating photographs — portraits of their lives — was important to them. And so over a period of time, I began to see that the work I have done has really been in service to people.”

He’s taken an interest he had and used it as a way to be of service, he said.

He’s also had a lot of great employees during the years.