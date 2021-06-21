Making a Difference: Volunteering at the library is something for everyone

Much like every book in the library, every volunteer has a story.

“There are people who want to help and want to do this,” Mettenbrink said. “Once you give them a job that they know they can do they just go with it and come up with their own ideas.”

Swan said Mettenbrink often serves as volunteers’ cheerleader. “She always praises them and make sure they know they’re doing something great,” Swan said.

Mettenbrink started out solely as a volunteer herself, she said.

“There’s a lot more to it than checking out books,” she marveled. “I always loved going to the library. When I started volunteering I said, ‘Wow, there’s a lot more to this.’”

The complexities and amenities of a library lend themselves to plenty of volunteer opportunities. Mettenbrink named a few immediately: “We need more people to help with crafts and just being there during programs — we have the circus and the tea party. We have people come in and help with that.”

There are plans for programming to help kids improve their reading skills — for free. But that requires volunteers, too. “We can do some one-on-one tutoring to help them with reading,” Mettenbrink said. “So many kids are falling behind.”