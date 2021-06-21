Making a Difference: Volunteering at the library is something for everyone

Managing a fleet of nearly 150 active and inactive volunteers is a daunting job, but Kim Mettenbrink, Grand Island Public Library Foundation volunteer coordinator, has played a role in organizing, obtaining and orienting the library’s volunteers.
“We are hoping to build up our volunteer database because with COVID and everything we had absolutely no volunteers,” Mettenbrink said. “We have a good core group of volunteers, but it wouldn’t hurt to have more people apply, and if I could explain to them maybe if there isn’t anything they can do right now, we could hopefully use them in the near future.”
Mettenbrink, who works up to 20 hours per week (on the clock, anyway), is technically employed by the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.
“All of the money we make through the foundation, through the book sale and the money that we raise with donations goes back to support the library,” Mettenbrink said. “The sole purpose of the foundation is for the betterment of the library.”
Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director, said Mettenbrink and the fleet of volunteers do just that.
“Volunteers are so important because we wouldn’t be able to do a lot of our projects without them,” Swan said.
One of the foundation’s project is its book sale. The sorting area is filled with stacks of books flanking the room’s perimeter, and stacked chest-high on tables. Donations abound and the book sale volunteers keep track of the steady stream coming in and heading out. Mettenbrink has worked with the library for several years, and said she has a special place in her heart for the book sale volunteers.
“Our book sale ladies are great,” Mettenbrink said. “I loved them before, but this group has brought in new ideas and a new breath into helping us where we can bring money back in to support the library.”
Mettenbrink, with the help of other foundation members, helps make sure volunteers are supporting the library in the best way they can.
Swan said Mettenbrink’s role with the foundation fits her well. “Kim is a blessing because she has people skills,” Swan said. “She always makes people feel welcome.”
There are volunteers to be found, applications to go through, follow-up calls, and volunteer introductions and training. Mettenbrink said the goal is to make the volunteer process more efficient. “I feel like we have a good start,” she said. “Once we get everybody coming in we’re hoping to have a training session for volunteers.”
Current volunteers are as active as they can be as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down. One of the library’s teen volunteers has been with Grand Island Public Library for two years. Mettenbrink is pretty proud of her, she said. “She was really, really a shy person and now she gets right in there. What I’ve seen of her — she’s just blossomed into having more confidence.”
The dedicated volunteer greeter at the library entrance has found his place at the library, too, Mettenbrink said. “I feel it’s really something he really needed and he loves working out at the welcome desk.”
Much like every book in the library, every volunteer has a story.
“There are people who want to help and want to do this,” Mettenbrink said. “Once you give them a job that they know they can do they just go with it and come up with their own ideas.”
Swan said Mettenbrink often serves as volunteers’ cheerleader. “She always praises them and make sure they know they’re doing something great,” Swan said.
Mettenbrink started out solely as a volunteer herself, she said.
“There’s a lot more to it than checking out books,” she marveled. “I always loved going to the library. When I started volunteering I said, ‘Wow, there’s a lot more to this.’”
The complexities and amenities of a library lend themselves to plenty of volunteer opportunities. Mettenbrink named a few immediately: “We need more people to help with crafts and just being there during programs — we have the circus and the tea party. We have people come in and help with that.”
There are plans for programming to help kids improve their reading skills — for free. But that requires volunteers, too. “We can do some one-on-one tutoring to help them with reading,” Mettenbrink said. “So many kids are falling behind.”
Swan said there is something for everyone. “That’s what’s cool about being a volunteer – you can pick and choose to do what interests you,” she said. “You might decide, ‘that’s my cup of tea,’ and try something else.”
The library has a place for everyone, volunteer or otherwise, Mettenbrink said. “It’s for all people. It’s not just for a certain select group. It’s so important that we support everybody in the community,” she said.
Still, being a volunteer is extra special, Mettenbrink said. “It’s totally a community. Feeling a part of everything; I think that’s what they do when they volunteer.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.