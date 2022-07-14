Making a splash

A day of swimming in the cool, clear water under the big scorching sun was just what I needed on a hot summer day.

I look back on this day and remember how relaxing it was to get away from everything and take a bit of time to have fun.

This summer, my family hasn’t been able to go out to pools or lakes as much as other summers. My siblings and cousins constantly talked about the heat and how they wished we owned a pool.

On one day in particular, my aunt offered to take us to a pool she knew about in Hastings.

We all agreed excitedly and waited on edge for the day she would take us. We hoped it would come quickly.

My sister was usually a heavy sleeper but she woke up that morning bright and early to pack her things. We waited on the couch with anticipation, until I heard my phone ding with a message from my aunt saying they were outside.

My sister and I ran to their dark blue car as fast as we could and climbed in. There were towels all over the place and bags filled with snacks for our small road-trip.

On our way there we laughed and talked about what we would do once we got inside the pool.

We didn’t know what to expect because we had never gone to Hastings to swim before.

“I wonder what kind of pools they have there,” my cousin Isabel said.

“I don’t know,” I said, “I’ve never been there before.”

Let me tell you, it was definitely a pool that exceeded my expectations. They had three big water slides, a wave pool, a kids area, and a lazy river. There were lounging chairs everywhere and they had a snack bar that sold candies, pretzels, and more.

We got there pretty early so there weren’t as many people as we thought there would be.

As we continued to explore the area, I could smell the chlorine water and could hear the splashes people were making.

When we walked up to the main pool we weren’t sure where the deep end was or see where it became shallow.

Looking back it would have been easier to check the sides of the pool for the correct measurement but I think we were all feeling pretty brave.

We decided to just go in and test our luck, but it turned out we were in the deepest side of the pool.

Most of us could touch the ground but only if we were on our tip toes. It was not very comfortable and my youngest cousin, Eli, was having a hard time standing on her own.

It took us a good five minutes to realize that if we went further into the pool, it would get shallower.

Everyone was staring at us like we were crazy for not realizing this sooner, but it was still a fun adventure for us and something we will never forget.

We spent the majority of our time in that pool swimming and reminiscing on how we used to play mermaids when we were younger.

After a while we decided to get out and try the lazy river. My sister and Isabel paired off while Eli and I went solo.

The water there was warmer than the pool and it was my favorite part of the whole park. I had never experienced going on a lazy river, so I initially didn’t want to leave.

We went around a total of about five times and only got out because it was almost time to go home.

After a few minutes of trying to dry in the sun we quickly learned that most of us had too much water soaked into our bathing suits to completely dry off.

We packed up all of our sunscreen and water bottles and took off to the snack bar where we would get something to go.

My sister ordered us a pretzel while my aunt ordered pringles and other foods for my cousins. I already had a few snacks in my bag like Doritos and brownies so I didn’t want to get anything else.

We saw more people coming in as we started leaving and realized they would only increase as the day got hotter.

As soon as we got home, all I wanted to do was take a big nap but decided against it. Instead I watched tv with my sister and ate more food.

Going to the pool and getting to hang out with family was the most fun I’ve had this summer so far. It was a great way to destress and enjoy each other’s company.

Doing activities like these only make for better stories for the future and memories we can look back on.

I hope we can go again soon, but this time bring more of our family to enjoy everything with.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High School.