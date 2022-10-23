Making an ‘impact(er)’

The term “influencer” gets plenty of play, but Northwest Public Schools Tech Integrationist Heather Callihan is helping her students feel empowered to be more.

“Influencers are selling something,” she said, whether it be monetary, or a trend.

An accurate definition, as Merriam-Webster elaborates: an influencer “generates interest in something (such as a consumer product) by posting about it on social media.”

Social media is filled with influencers — fashion, celebrities, fitness — but far fewer impacters.

“When you talk about impacters, they're inspiring and empowering others to be change agents on digital spaces,” Callihan said.

This week was Digital Citizenship Week, which highlights safe, ethical and effective use of students’ digital devices.

Callihan gleans ideas for encouraging students districtwide, year round, by taking cues from The Digital Citizen Institute. (https://www.digcitinstitute.com/)

“There are so many things that deserve to be celebrated from students to teachers to staff,” she said.

It’s seems to be working. Cedar Hollow seventh-grader and impacter Ruger Schutt was asked what the biggest thing he’s learned from Northwest’s digital citizenship effort?

“To be creative; be mindful.”