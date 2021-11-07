Making headlines with juror jokes, elections and Rodgers

Quite the interesting selection of newsmakers recently.
Some issues are big. Some are small. But there wasn’t a lack of things that would make you scratch your head and waste away that extra hour of sleep that we allegedly got this weekend.
- “Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismissed for telling joke about police shooting”
The highly publicized trial of the then 17-year-old accused of homicide in the deaths of two men in 2020 has seen more than its share of oddities so far.
But an unfunny incident was when a male juror told a joke about the shooting to a deputy while being escorted to his car.
The defense and prosecution agreed to dismiss the juror. While there are some creative ways to get out of jury duty, making a joke about the incident after the trial has started already isn’t the best way to do so.
Even though Netflix seems willing to hand out stand-up specials to just about anybody these days, I don’t expect Juror No. 8 to be available to be added to our queues anytime soon.
In Georgia, an easier way to get dismissed appears to be saying that you consider the Confederate flag a racist symbol. That’s an interesting development.
- “Gov.-elect Youngkin’s underage son tried to vote twice in Virginia election, officials say”
Just when you think that election fraud wasn’t going to be a big issue this year...
Does this story make you laugh, cry, shrug or just scratch your head?
But there were the reports that Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son tried to vote twice in Tuesday’s elections 30 minutes apart despite being too young — and at the wrong voting location for his home address.
A spokesperson for Youngkin told NBC the teen “misunderstood” election law.
It’s unclear if any laws were broken since the boy presented proper identification and didn’t cast a vote.
So, was this a case of attempted election fraud or not? What I really want to know — was the 17-year-old going to vote for or against dad?
And was this race free of fraud because the right “team” won just like the refs are only against your team if it loses?
- “Man spent $150 eating every meal at Six Flags since 2014 to pay off student debt”
Well, that’s one way to sum up the issues with student debt in this nation in one headline.
One creative — desperate? masochistic? — California man spent $150 yearly for a Six Flags pass, which includes parking and two meals a day.
“If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day,” the 33-year-old named Dylan told “Mel Magazine.”
The man took advantage of that offer when his internship placed him minutes away from a Six Flags. He estimated he has eaten 2,000 meals there since at an average cost of 50 cents per offering.
But while he saved money to reduce debt, there were other costs.
“The first year, the menu was kind of lame — all you could get was a burger and fries, or a pizza and breadsticks, or this pathetic sandwich and a refillable soda cup,” Dylan said. “It wasn’t healthy at all, which was rough.
“Separate from the meal, you could get Dippin’ Dots, sundaes, churros, pretzels — all that type of stuff. That’s when I started adding weight.”
Healthier food selections at Six Flags and a wife came along for the man (not as a packaged deal though), and Dylan must have found a good wife because she helped inspire him to cut back to three or four Six Flags lunches per week.
College is supposed to prepare you for the real world. Who knew that those delicious meals of ramen and PBR would do just that for the Dylans out there?
- “Ricketts: Only one American anthem should be played before Husker games”
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday stating that only the “Star Spangled Banner” should be played before Husker games. That seemed to be in reference to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — known as the Black national anthem — being played before men’s and women’s basketball games since last season.
Would the governor object if the “Don’t Lose One-Possession Games” anthem was played before football games?
I think the only anthem that would seem out of place before men’s basketball games in Lincoln would be the one for the NCAA tournament.
- “Rodgers says he is unvaccinated, getting COVID advice from Joe Rogan”
It’s been a media firestorm around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after it was announced on Wednesday that he would miss Sunday’s game against Kansas City due to COVID protocols (which might be the first stop by the Chiefs defense this season).
During an interview Friday, Rodgers said he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther” but a “critical thinker,” the kind who took medical advice from podcast host/comedian/UFC commentator/conspiracy theorist Joe Rogan.
Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Because sports stars are heroes to many youngsters, expect an uptick of children telling their parents they have an allergy to broccoli and are scared about the possible side effects of cauliflower in the upcoming days.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics.
Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com