Making headlines with juror jokes, elections and Rodgers

Quite the interesting selection of newsmakers recently.

Some issues are big. Some are small. But there wasn’t a lack of things that would make you scratch your head and waste away that extra hour of sleep that we allegedly got this weekend.

- “Juror in Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismissed for telling joke about police shooting”

The highly publicized trial of the then 17-year-old accused of homicide in the deaths of two men in 2020 has seen more than its share of oddities so far.

But an unfunny incident was when a male juror told a joke about the shooting to a deputy while being escorted to his car.

The defense and prosecution agreed to dismiss the juror. While there are some creative ways to get out of jury duty, making a joke about the incident after the trial has started already isn’t the best way to do so.

Even though Netflix seems willing to hand out stand-up specials to just about anybody these days, I don’t expect Juror No. 8 to be available to be added to our queues anytime soon.

In Georgia, an easier way to get dismissed appears to be saying that you consider the Confederate flag a racist symbol. That’s an interesting development.