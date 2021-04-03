Man accused of refusing to leave Sam’s Club

A 37-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly refused to leave Sam’s Club despite being told by staff and officers multiple times, police said.

Brian Batts was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. While placing Batts into custody for trespassing, “he refused to place his hands behind his back and continued to pull his arms away,” according to the police media report. Batts also refused to walk to the patrol vehicle “and needed to be forcefully taken,” the report stated.