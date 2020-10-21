Man accused of sending suspicious package bound over

Clinton Garno, of Grand Island, who faces 39 charges for allegedly sending a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Office on Sept. 14, had his case bound over Monday to Hall County District Court.

Garno, 31, is charged with 38 counts of making terroristic threats, which is a Class IIIA felony. The other charge is threatening the use of explosives by placing a false bomb, which is a Class IV felony.

The suspicious package was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to the Election Commission Office, which is located inside the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.

Law enforcement was called to the building at about 8:50 a.m. Sept. 14. A bomb technician from the Nebraska State Patrol determined that the package was not a bomb.

Inside the package was a small pump spray bottle filled with a blue liquid. The liquid was tested and determined not to be hazardous.

The package was about two and a half feet long and three inches wide. The bow-shaped box was wrapped in brown packing tape. Attached to the bottom of the package were three black foam cushions.