Man allegedly grabbed woman by the throat, threw her to ground

Kevin Avila Jo of Grand Island was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and threw her to the ground.

The alleged crime occurred at 904 E. Phoenix Ave. at 11:40 p.m. The woman told police that while she was on the ground, Avila Jo choked her and punched her in the face.

Officers say they observed fresh red marks on her neck and a mark under her left eye.

In Hall County Court Monday, Avila Jo was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation and third-degree assault.

Avila Jo, 22, was released on bond. He paid 10% of the $5,000 amount set by Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel.

His preliminary hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5.