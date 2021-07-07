Man allegedly strikes nurse during weekend incident at CHI Health St. Francis

The emergency room staff at CHI Health St. Francis reported Saturday night that Brandon Marshall of Grand Island engaged in a physical altercation with staff members and at one point struck a nurse.

Marshall, 39, then ignored police officers’ commands and continued to try to walk away multiple times, according to GIPD.

When he was being placed in handcuffs, he physically pulled away from officers.

The alleged assault occurred at about 7 p.m.

It’s always concerning when someone strikes a nurse, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

“That really is a profession that does nothing but help people,” Duering said. “She’s just in there trying to do her job, and this guy is going off. He wasn’t any more cooperative when we got there.”

Duering doesn’t believe the nurse was seriously injured.

Marshall was cited for resisting arrest with prior offenses and obstructing a police officer.

Assaulting a health care professional is a felony.