Man allegedly threatened another with loaded handgun

Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron of Grand Island was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly threatened another man with a loaded handgun.

The victim told police that Giron pointed the gun at him, threatening and terrorizing him while doing so. The incident occurred at 1606 S. Lincoln St. at 8:35 p.m.

When police contacted Giron, they allegedly found two handguns concealed on his person. Giron, 20, does not have a concealed carry permit. Police say he admitted to being at the scene and that he had shown his firearm during the argument.

Giron was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.