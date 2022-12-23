 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Man allegedly threatened another with loaded handgun

  • 0

Dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol of the winter storm Wednesday night. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, state troopers have performed 175 motorist assists since midnight, and well over 350 since the storm started Wednesday. 

 Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron of Grand Island was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly threatened another man with a loaded handgun.

 The victim told police that Giron pointed the gun at him, threatening and terrorizing him while doing so. The incident occurred at 1606 S. Lincoln St. at 8:35 p.m.

 When police contacted Giron, they allegedly found two handguns concealed on his person. Giron, 20, does not have a concealed carry permit. Police say he admitted to being at the scene and that he had shown his firearm during the argument.

Rodriguez Giron, Paulo Yunior.jpg

 Giron was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts