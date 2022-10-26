Man allegedly threatened to kill several people with pellet gun

A 48-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun rifle at several people and told them to leave the residence while threatening to kill them.

Thomas McHenry Jr., a convicted felon, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at 1743 Idlewood Lane.

Police were informed that the suspect owned multiple firearms. Officers executed a search warrant at McHenry's residence, and allegedly found four loaded firearms along with a machete.

In Hall County Court Monday, McHenry was charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and four counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $150,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1.