Man allegedly uses machete to threaten fighting Grand Island neighbors

Tired of hearing his neighbors arguing, a Grand Island man allegedly confronted them Tuesday afternoon with a machete.

Joshua Vickers, 27, of Grand Island was arrested outside 418 S. Elm St. shortly after 4 p.m.

“He admitted to confronting his downstairs neighbors while holding a machete because he was tired of hearing them arguing,” according to the Grand Island Police Department’s Wednesday media report.

Two people said Vickers told them he was going to cut them up, while holding the machete.

When GIPD arrived, Vickers knew he was going to jail.

It was “probably not the de-escalation tactic we would advise,” said Capt. Jim Duering. But Vickers met officers in the front yard. He “knew he was going to jail, and he was right,” Duering said.

Vickers was arrested for making terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.