Man arrested after hiding from police at Grand Island mobile home park

GIPD warrant arrest

With the help of a Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit the Grand Island Police Department took a man into custody on a warrant Tuesday morning in Grand Island.

 Josh Salmon, Grand Island Independent

A man is in custody after allegedly hiding from a Grand Island Police Department officer trying to serve him with a warrant.

Tuesday morning a Grand Island Police Department officer went to 518 Capital Ave. at Capital Motor Home to arrest a man on a warrant, said Captain Jim Duering. The mobile home park is located on the north edge of Grand Island.

After attempting to contact the suspect, the arresting officer “had reason to believe the suspect was hiding,” Duering said. A Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit was called for assistance and “the canine did indicate that the subject was hiding underneath the trailer.”

The man was arrested and taken to the Hall County Department of Corrections. It’s unclear what the warrant was for, although Duering said the man will likely face additional charges.

Check back to theindependent.com for father updates.

