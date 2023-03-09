A 62-year-old Lincoln man was found dead inside a Fonner Park barn Thursday morning, the victim of a shooting.

The body of Todd Scherer was found in one of the tack rooms at Barn R with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

"A person of interest was quickly identified with the help from other law enforcement partners and witnesses in the horse community coming forward," says a news release from the Grand Island Police Department.

The person of interest, Logan Horse Hunts, was found asleep in another tack room in Barn R.

Horse Hunts, 20, is from Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

He was arrested and taken to Hall County Department of Corrections. "This investigation is still ongoing and additional witnesses are encouraged to contact the Grand Island Police Department," says the news release.

Grand Island firefighters and police officers were the first to respond to the report of a male found not conscious or breathing.

Those departments were also assisted by the Kearney Police Department, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission and the Hall County Attorney’s Office.