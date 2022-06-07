Man arrested for allegedly shining powerful laser into eye of Grand Island police officer

A powerful laser was shined into the eye of a Grand Island police officer while he was driving Saturday night, leaving him with eye discomfort and a headache.

The light was aimed into the eye of Officer Trevor Jacobson at 11:15 p.m. while he was driving a marked patrol unit at South Locust and West Fonner Park Road.

The beam caused “temporary dazzling,” according to Monday’s GIPD media report. Lakota Hawkes, a 20-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested following the incident.

The laser was 10,000 times the power of a laser pointer, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

A laser pointer is generally a 5 milliwatt device. The device aimed at the officer uses 50,000 milliwats. “So that is the type of laser that starts stuff on fire,” Duering said.

The device has a large sticker that says “avoid eye contact,” which could result in permanent injury, Duering said.

“I know that he was still seeing spots pretty much the remainder of the shift,” Duering said of Jacobson. “But as far as I know, he was able to return to work the next day.”

After being hit by the laser, Jacobson conducted a traffic stop on a car in which Hawkes was a passenger.

He was found to have an active Hall County warrant for his arrest. He was also arrested for second-degree assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.