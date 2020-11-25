Man arrested for possession of a controlled substance

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers arrested, William Morgan, at 1808 W. Second St. in Grand Island. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., investigators with the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force assisted State Probation in a search of Morgan’s residence.

According to a Grand Island Police Department report, Morgan was subject to a search clause due to being on active probation.

Investigators located approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia that included packaging, scales and pipes.

Additionally seized from the residence were 18 bladed weapons.

The report said Morgan admitted that he was a convicted felon and should not be in possession of the weapons seized.

The methamphetamine presumptively tested positive. Morgan was transported and booked into the Hall County Jail.