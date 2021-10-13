Man arrested for trying to steal beer from grocery store, making threats

A 29-year-old homeless man tried to steal two cases of beer after a Grand Island store closed.

Omar Abdulahi Ahmed was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly tried to steal two cases of beer from the Second Street Super Saver after it was closed, made terroristic threats and slapped one of the employees.

Police were called to the store at 1:11 a.m. The store closes at 1 a.m.

According to Grand Island Police, Ahmed let himself into the closed business and proceeded to walk to the beer section after being told by employees the store was closed. He then selected one case of beer and began to walk out of the store, according to the GIPD report.

He was contacted at the exit door by Super Saver staff members and was stopped from leaving the store with the beer.

He sat the beer down in the vestibule, walked back into the store, selected a second case of beer and again attempted to walk out of the store, according to GIPD’s Tuesday media report.

He was apprehended by store employees as he attempted to walk out of the store.