A 38-year-old man died Tuesday at a farm in Madison, Nebraska, after a tractor tire exploded while he was repairing it.

Miguel Cardenas Pena had been repairing a large tractor tire when the tire and rim exploded, causing him serious blunt force injury, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 10:47 a.m. and began life-saving measures, according to the release.

Madison Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and assisted with advanced life support. A LifeNet medical helicopter also responded to the scene, but Cardenas Pena died from his injuries before he could be transported, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Madison is about 90 miles northeast of Grand Island.