An adult male lost his life in a grain bin accident Thursday morning northwest of Grand Island.

The accident claimed the life of Dale Bockmann. His body was found inside a grain bin at 6637 S. North Road, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Department.

Emergency personnel responded at about 10:40 a.m. to a call about a man trapped in a grain bin.

Also responding to the scene were the Grand Island Fire Department and Grand Island and Doniphan Rural Fire Departments.

Bockmann's age was not available.

The incident was investigated and determined to be an accidental death.