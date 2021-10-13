Man dies in train accident in Grand Island late Wednesday morning

A pedestrian who was trying to get through a parked Union Pacific train lost his life late Wednesday morning near the intersection of Broadwell Avenue and Front Street.

The adult male, not yet identified, died at the scene.

The freight train was stopped, preparing to back into the rail yard on the east side of town.

It appears the man was trying to go underneath or between the cars while the train was stopped, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. “We’re not sure at this point in time, but at some point in time he ended up underneath the train while the train was slowly moving,” Elliott said. “It appears that the injuries were definitely caused by the train impacting him underneath the train.”

Police were called to the scene at 11:48 a.m.

The man was moving from the south end of the crossing to the north side.

The contact may have occurred just east of the track’s Broadwell crossing.

Body parts could be seen on the tracks. Police hadn’t yet tried to identify him. Elliott estimated that the man was in his 40s.

Elliott was asked if the situation could have been a suicide attempt.