Man dies of injuries after rollover crash Wednesday night in Grand Island
Leslie Brokaw, a 42-year-old Grand Island man, died Wednesday night after fleeing the scene of a one-vehicle accident.

At about 9 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident in the 2400 block of West Division Street. Officers found a yellow 2004 Pontiac GTO that had rolled over, landing on its top.

Police believe the GTO had collided with an least one unoccupied parked vehicle.

The driver, believed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. At about the same time or shortly thereafter, police responded to a 911 call in the 2500 block of West First Street.

Brokaw, whom police identified as the driver, “arrived at a residence there, collapsed and died,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Brokaw, who knew someone at the house, came in asking for help, saying he couldn’t breathe. He then collapsed.

“And by the time we got there, there was no pulse,” Duering said. One of the residents of the house was doing CPR.

Officers and later Grand Island Fire Department personnel attempted resuscitation, but those efforts weren’t successful.

Brokaw’s injuries were consistent with being the driver of the vehicle. Those injuries were probably a large contributing factor in his death, Duering said.

However, police are awaiting autopsy results. It’s possible that a controlled substance “may have been a contributing factor as well,” Duering said.

