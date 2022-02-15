 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead Tuesday inside Grand Island apartment complex
0 Comments
featured top story breaking topical

Man found dead Tuesday inside Grand Island apartment complex

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide 2-15-22

Police are investigating the death of a Grand Island man whose body was found in the hallway of an apartment complex in Grand Island.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

A 30-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in what Grand Island police are treating as a likely homicide.

Shortly after 6 a.m., received a report of an injured person at an apartment complex at 303 S. Pine St. When police arrived them identified the victim as a 30-year-old black man, last known to ve homeless, from an apparent puncture wound, said a Grand Island Police Department news release.

The body was found in a hallway in the apartment building. The case is being investigated as a homicide. GIPD Jim Duering said it's fairly likely the man was killed, although police haven’t completely ruled out that it was self-inflicted.

Jim Duering mug

Jim Duering

That, Duering said, seems “somewhat unlikely.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“But we wouldn’t be doing our job as investigators if we didn’t leave all options on the table until we clearly crossed them out,” he said.

Even though the man was homeless, “he has prior contacts here,” so it’s probably safe to classify him as a Grand Island man, Duering said.

The name of the victim was not released.

“We haven’t even started looking for family or doing notifications. Given his homeless status, that may actually take a little while to come up with,” Duering said.

The man's name might not be released for a day or two.

The case is being investigated with members of the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services agencies.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Grand Island Hall/County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822. Or send an email to gicrime@gmail.com.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia linked to 74% of all ransomware revenue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts