Man found dead Tuesday inside Grand Island apartment complex

A 30-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in what Grand Island police are treating as a likely homicide.

Shortly after 6 a.m., received a report of an injured person at an apartment complex at 303 S. Pine St. When police arrived them identified the victim as a 30-year-old black man, last known to ve homeless, from an apparent puncture wound, said a Grand Island Police Department news release.

The body was found in a hallway in the apartment building. The case is being investigated as a homicide. GIPD Jim Duering said it's fairly likely the man was killed, although police haven’t completely ruled out that it was self-inflicted.

That, Duering said, seems “somewhat unlikely.”

“But we wouldn’t be doing our job as investigators if we didn’t leave all options on the table until we clearly crossed them out,” he said.

Even though the man was homeless, “he has prior contacts here,” so it’s probably safe to classify him as a Grand Island man, Duering said.

The name of the victim was not released.