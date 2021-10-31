Man gets time served for string of crimes in Grand Island incident

Brian Batts, who was arrested after refusing to leave Sam’s Club on April 1, was sentenced last month to 45 days in jail.

The 37-year-old homeless man was arrested despite being told by staff members and officers multiple times. He resisted arrest and while police conducted a search of Batts, a small baggie of methamphetamine was located.

He was found guilty of attmepted possession of a controlled substance and resistig arrest, first-offense, both misdemeanors.

On Sept. 17, Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey gave Batts 45 days for each offense. He was given 45 days credit for time served, and was released from jail the following day because of good time credit he’d accrued.