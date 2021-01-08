Man jumps into running vehicle and drives away

When an employee of El Tucanazo Auto Sales, 418 E. Fourth St., started a car Wednesday morning, a guy came along and drove away with it.

The El Tucanazo employee jump-started a white 2014 Jeep Cherokee on the lot at about 11:30 a.m. and then walked back inside.

While he was inside, a white man wearing a camouflage coat and blue bandanna jumped into the running vehicle and left the area at a high rate of speed.

Grand Island Police Department officers checked the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful. The reporting party did not know the suspect and had not seen anyone in the area prior to the theft.

As of Thursday morning, the Cherokee had not been located.