Man’s best friend gets job done on the farm or ranch

He said man has been using dogs to handle livestock for thousands of years throughout the world. While different breeds of dogs are used in handling livestock, border collies dominated the competition at the fair.

Border collies are a working and herding dog breed. They come from the Anglo-Scottish border region, where they are mainly used to herd sheep.

Border collies are highly intelligent and athletic when handling a bunch of calves weighing more than 500 pounds each. While intensely focused on the cattle, they are also attentive to their handler’s voice or whistle commands.

The dogs frequently compete with great success in sheepdog trials and various dog sports such as dog obedience, disc dogs, herding and agility.

They are one of the most intelligent dogs of all the domestic dog breeds. Border collies continue to be employed in their traditional of herding livestock throughout the world and are kept as pets.

“Every dog here is a border collie,” Mindorf said. “They are very intense and focused. Their herding ability is really second to none. They are, by far, the dominant breed used on farms and ranches.”