Man’s best friend gets job done on the farm or ranch

Dogs always have played an important role on farms and ranches. One of the areas where they are truly the farmer’s or rancher’s best friend is handling livestock, whether it’s cattle, sheep or goats.
Again this year at the Nebraska State Fair, the Regional Cattle Dog Trials were conducted, sanctioned by the National Cattle Dog Association and sponsored by the Outback Stock Dog Association, which is a Nebraska-based organization.
This year’s two-day competition was held at the Thompson Foods Indoor Arena.
One of the competitors and superintendents at this year’s show is Jeff Mindorf of Red Oak, Iowa.
Mindorf said the cattle dog trials have been a fan favorite for many years at the fair.
About 24 dogs and handlers were participating in this year’s event. He said competitors were from about a dozen different states, including Nebraska, Arkansas, Ohio, Wyoming, Colorado and Missouri.
“Most handlers will have two dogs, but there are a few with only one,” Mindorf said.
During the trials, the dogs go through a series of obstacles herding three head of cattle. It is a timed event. The dogs are judged on how they handle the cattle through the obstacles.
Mindorf said the obstacles represent what the dogs would do in handling cattle on a working farm or ranch.
He said man has been using dogs to handle livestock for thousands of years throughout the world. While different breeds of dogs are used in handling livestock, border collies dominated the competition at the fair.
Border collies are a working and herding dog breed. They come from the Anglo-Scottish border region, where they are mainly used to herd sheep.
Border collies are highly intelligent and athletic when handling a bunch of calves weighing more than 500 pounds each. While intensely focused on the cattle, they are also attentive to their handler’s voice or whistle commands.
The dogs frequently compete with great success in sheepdog trials and various dog sports such as dog obedience, disc dogs, herding and agility.
They are one of the most intelligent dogs of all the domestic dog breeds. Border collies continue to be employed in their traditional of herding livestock throughout the world and are kept as pets.
“Every dog here is a border collie,” Mindorf said. “They are very intense and focused. Their herding ability is really second to none. They are, by far, the dominant breed used on farms and ranches.”
He said stock dog competitions are popular across the country. A bright spot in Nebraska is that University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has a stock dog club. Its members were helping out during the trials.