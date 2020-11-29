Man saves dog, gives us a hero

America needed a hero.
In case you couldn’t tell, 2020 hasn’t been a great year.
And some of the things that have occurred make one wonder if we as a nation should be allowed to have nice things.
We live in a country with an abundance of luxuries, such as three-ply toilet paper.
And, yet, for the second time this year, greedy people are rushing to the stores to stock up on a year’s supply of TP, forcing the rest of us to deal with limits of one item per customer when we actually require the necessities.
Aren’t we far enough into this pandemic to realize that running out of toilet paper isn’t among the top 50 concerns right now?
Then there’s the never-ending debate about whether the presidential election has ended.
And why are the memories about when the Nebraska football team won 90% of its games instead of losing 90% of them getting so very fuzzy?
So, yes, we needed a hero to inspire us, to show us the fight that we need to power through to the end of this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
Who would have guessed that hero would be found in Florida, the destination that we usually turn to when we need to hear stories of people acting so incredibly stupid that we instantly forget our own woes for a few minutes?
But there was the latest video that went viral: Florida man rescues puppy from alligator.
Thank you, Richard Wilbanks.
He instantly jumped into action when nature struck when he and his Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Gunner, were out for a walk last Sunday morning next to the pond near their home.
And — just because nature has to get into this whole evil 2020 routine — a 4-foot alligator lunged from the water and grabbed the poor little 3-month-old puppy.
A wildlife camera caught what occurred next.
There was Wilbanks, with cigar still in his mouth, in the pond, splashing around to grab the hungry little gator and battling to pry Gunner from his mouth.
For us Midwesterners, maybe a 4-foot alligator doesn’t sound like much. But the video shows that it was darn determined to win the tug-of-war with Wilbanks for Gunner.
But, in the end, the human won with a victory cigar already in place.
After a few days at the vet, Gunner was able to return home.
And our new hero, Wilbanks — an American who will leap at the chance to save the life of a beloved animal without even ditching his bad, bad habit — even offered an update on the alligator.
“He’s still swimming out there,” he told USA Today.
Wilbanks doesn’t even seem to hold a grudge. How refreshing.
I’m not so sure about the other viral video that originated from that wacky state of Florida last week.
Mark O’Donnell showed his family tradition of thawing the Thanksgiving Day turkey ... by throwing it into the swimming pool?
“We thaw our turkey in the pool. That’s how you do it when you live in Florida,” he told one TV station.
Apparently this isn’t a new thing. This tradition is of legal age after going on for 18 years.
And, just like Wilbanks jumped into a pond without thinking to save his beloved pet, this tradition might have begun when the O’Donnell family tossed a turkey into the pool without thinking after forgetting to defrost it.
Yes, O’Donnell was asked the hard-hitting questions.
“Most people wonder, ‘Doesn’t the chlorine get into your turkey?’” he said. “These bags are sealed by the factories. We’ve never had a leakage yet and no chlorine is in our turkey.”
Yet. This is one of those instances where 99.9% of the time just isn’t enough.
So, I will salute Wilbanks for his heroic actions and giving us a much-needed feel-good moment.
And, for the O’Donnells — well, thank you for making me appreciate the fact that Nebraska’s climate doesn’t lead to an overabundance of outdoor pools for the first time in my life.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
