Man saves dog, gives us a hero

America needed a hero.

In case you couldn’t tell, 2020 hasn’t been a great year.

And some of the things that have occurred make one wonder if we as a nation should be allowed to have nice things.

We live in a country with an abundance of luxuries, such as three-ply toilet paper.

And, yet, for the second time this year, greedy people are rushing to the stores to stock up on a year’s supply of TP, forcing the rest of us to deal with limits of one item per customer when we actually require the necessities.

Aren’t we far enough into this pandemic to realize that running out of toilet paper isn’t among the top 50 concerns right now?

Then there’s the never-ending debate about whether the presidential election has ended.

And why are the memories about when the Nebraska football team won 90% of its games instead of losing 90% of them getting so very fuzzy?

So, yes, we needed a hero to inspire us, to show us the fight that we need to power through to the end of this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.