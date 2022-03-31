Man sent to prison for 2021 stabbing in Grand Island.

Thomas J. Franks has been sentenced to 10 to 18 years in prison for stabbing a man in May 2021.

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Franks on March 11 to 10 years for felony first-degree assault and four to five years for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Those sentences will be served at the same time. Franks, 24, was given credit for 282 days already served.

On May 24, 2021, Franks stabbed a 34-year-old man in the chest with a kitchen knife. The crime occurred on Grant Street near 2204 W. Second St. Franks was found hiding in a crawl space at 2023 W. Third St.

The man survived the attack.

The two men and a third person were together when the assault occurred. The police did not release the name of the third person.

Three counts against Franks were dismissed in the case. The initial charges against him included attempted second-degree murder, first-degree criminal trespassing and another count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Butler also sentenced Franks to 24 to 36 months in jail for misdemeanor third-degree assault on a peace officer, a crime that occurred Sept. 3, 2021. Franks was given credit for 179 days served.

That sentence will be served consecutively to the other sentence.

In court documents, Franks’ address is listed both as York and Grand Island.

