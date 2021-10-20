Man sent to prison for attempted robbery of voy

Maliki Mitchell has been sentenced to five to 15 years in jail for the attempted robbery and assault of a 15-year-old boy in October 2020.
The teen told police that Mitchell and another man held him at gunpoint and assaulted him at 808 W. Charles St. on Oct. 19, 2020.
In late August, Hall County District Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Mitchell to five to 15 years each for attempted robbery and attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Carson also sentenced Mitchell to four to eight years for second-degree assault and three years each for first-degree false imprisonment and making terroristic threats.
Those sentences shall run concurrent to one another and consecutive to any other sentence currently being served, including a Buffalo County case.
The 20-year-old homeless man was given credit for 310 days already served.
Five charges against Mitchell were dismissed.
According to the affidavit, Mitchell and another male entered the residence of the 15-year-old and held him at gunpoint while they demanded his property. The victim said the men chased after him when he tried to escape on multiple occasions. The teen suffered injuries from being repeatedly assaulted, including being struck by the firearm with which they were threatening him. He said the men took his keys from him, and then threatened to return and kill him and his mother.
Mitchell, who was arrested at 207 N. Pine St., was identified as one of the men in video footage capturing the incident. He was also later determined to have been in possession of a firearm.
In another case, Mitchell was sentenced to 10 days for criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500. That crime, involving damage to a vehicle that took place on Oct. 20, 2020.