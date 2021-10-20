Man sent to prison for attempted robbery of voy

Maliki Mitchell has been sentenced to five to 15 years in jail for the attempted robbery and assault of a 15-year-old boy in October 2020.

The teen told police that Mitchell and another man held him at gunpoint and assaulted him at 808 W. Charles St. on Oct. 19, 2020.

In late August, Hall County District Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Mitchell to five to 15 years each for attempted robbery and attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Carson also sentenced Mitchell to four to eight years for second-degree assault and three years each for first-degree false imprisonment and making terroristic threats.

Those sentences shall run concurrent to one another and consecutive to any other sentence currently being served, including a Buffalo County case.

The 20-year-old homeless man was given credit for 310 days already served.

Five charges against Mitchell were dismissed.