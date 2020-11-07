Man sentenced for distribution of meth

OMAHA — Daniel Galindo, 26, of Grand Island, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years of imprisonment for distribution of methamphetamine.
There is no parole in the federal system. Once he completes his prison term, Galindo will begin a 10-year term of supervised release.
On six occasions in 2019 between January and August, Galindo sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with investigators.
He previously was convicted in 2013 for distribution of meth.
The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.
