 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced for distribution of meth
0 comments

Man sentenced for distribution of meth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — Daniel Galindo, 26, of Grand Island, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years of imprisonment for distribution of methamphetamine.

There is no parole in the federal system. Once he completes his prison term, Galindo will begin a 10-year term of supervised release.

On six occasions in 2019 between January and August, Galindo sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with investigators.

He previously was convicted in 2013 for distribution of meth.

The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts