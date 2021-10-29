Man sentenced for sending suspicious package to Hall County Election Office

Clinton Garno of Grand Island, who sent a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Office in September 2020, was sentenced last week to 231 days in jail, the time he’s already served.

Garno, 32, was given nine months of post-release supervision. He was sentenced Oct. 22 by District Court Judge Stephen Illingworth.

He was found guilty of making terroristic threats, which is a Class IIIA felony.

The suspicious package was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to the Election Commission Office, which is located inside the Hall County Administration Building, on Sept. 14, 2020.

Law enforcement was called to the building at about 8:50 a.m. Sept. 14. A bomb technician from the Nebraska State Patrol determined that the package was not a bomb.

Inside the package was a small pump spray bottle filled with a blue liquid. The liquid was tested and determined not to be hazardous.

Forty-two people were working inside the Hall County Administration Building when the package was delivered. Everyone in the building was evacuated to a safe location.