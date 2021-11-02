Man serving prison time for Hall County sexual assault dies

LINCOLN — Marvin Lovette, 75, died Monday at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Lovette’s sentence started March 7, 2006. He was sentenced 46 to 62 years on multiple charges of first degree sexual assault on a minor as well as one charge of child abuse. The charges originated out of Hall County.
The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Lovette, of Aurora, Colorado, was convicted in February 2006 of felony child abuse and three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault on a child for incidents that occurred between April 1, 2004, and Jan. 31, 2005.
He was sentenced by Hall County District Judge James Livingston in March 2006 to 15 to 20 years in prison on each sexual assault count, and one to two years in prison for child abuse. The sentences were to be served one after the other, resulting in 43 to 62 years in prison.
The victim was 13 years old in early 2004 when she met Lovette, who was then 58 years old. They both initially lied about their ages; she said she was 16 or 17, and he said he was 19 and 21.
Eventually, he said he was 41 years old. They exchanged photographs and spoke over the phone, often about sex. The victim testified at the trial that Lovette asked her to engage in phone sex.
He recorded those conversations and the audiotapes, which were nearly two hours long, were played for the jury at trial over Lovette’s objections. Lovette and the girl met in person in Hall County several times and had sex.
Prior to the trial, the state filed motions for protective orders directing Lovette’s attorney to refrain from providing copies of evidentiary materials, such as audiotapes, Internet “chat” transcripts and photos of the victim to Lovette.
The state argued that inmates in other cases had been granted access to photos of sexual assault victims and sensitive information, which they provided to other inmates. The court stated the purpose of providing such materials was to prepare for hearings but ruled that requests could be denied if the materials were used to harass, coerce or place someone in harm’s way.
The court also noted the state wasn’t requesting the evidence be kept away from Lovette and his counsel, only that Lovette not have unfettered access to it. The appeals court upheld Livingston’s decision to not allow Lovette to have copies of the materials because Lovette’s attorney had full access to them and he could view them in his attorney’s presence.
Lovette also argued the district court shouldn’t have admitted the audiotapes into evidence because they were cumulative. Both Lovette and the victim testified about the tapes and admitted phone sex had occurred, but Lovette attacked the victim’s credibility throughout the trial. The appeals court ruled the jury could more accurately judge which version of events was most credible after hearing the tapes.
Lovette also asserted the district court erred by excluding the victim’s juvenile court record at trial. However, the victim testified about her record and the defense had the opportunity to ask her questions about it.
The appeals court ruled that the district court didn’t err in granting the protection orders nor did it err in making the evidentiary rulings about which Lovette complained.
His convictions and sentences were affirmed.