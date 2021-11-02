Man serving prison time for Hall County sexual assault dies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He recorded those conversations and the audiotapes, which were nearly two hours long, were played for the jury at trial over Lovette’s objections. Lovette and the girl met in person in Hall County several times and had sex.

Prior to the trial, the state filed motions for protective orders directing Lovette’s attorney to refrain from providing copies of evidentiary materials, such as audiotapes, Internet “chat” transcripts and photos of the victim to Lovette.

The state argued that inmates in other cases had been granted access to photos of sexual assault victims and sensitive information, which they provided to other inmates. The court stated the purpose of providing such materials was to prepare for hearings but ruled that requests could be denied if the materials were used to harass, coerce or place someone in harm’s way.

The court also noted the state wasn’t requesting the evidence be kept away from Lovette and his counsel, only that Lovette not have unfettered access to it. The appeals court upheld Livingston’s decision to not allow Lovette to have copies of the materials because Lovette’s attorney had full access to them and he could view them in his attorney’s presence.