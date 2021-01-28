Man sought for terroristic threats, weapon possession

Grand Island Police are searching for an 18-year-old Grand Island man who allegedly fired two shots from a handgun Tuesday morning.

Police believe Austin Swader fired the shots into the air during a disturbance outside a house on West Louise Street.

A woman who lives in the house reported the disturbance, which happened at about 7:45 a.m.

According to the GIPD’s media report, Swader retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and discharged the weapon twice in a threatening manner.

Police believe the shots were fired into the air.

Police couldn’t find anything that was struck, but they did recover two shell casings.

Swader fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

There was already a warrant for Swader’s arrest before the incident. He is wanted for outstanding warrants and, therefore, is prohibited from possessing a firearm while he’s a fugitive.

“We tried to arrest him three times yesterday at different times,” said Capt. Jim Duering, referring to Tuesday. “We’d get a call that he was here, and send a bunch of guys over there and we (kept) missing him.”

Swader is being referred for making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.