Man threatens Grand Island Hy-Vee employee

A Hy-Vee employee reported that an unknown male attempted to walk out of the store early Thursday with a shopping cart full of merchandise.
As the employee attempted to intervene, the male threatened to shoot the employee if he didn't let go of the cart.
The incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today