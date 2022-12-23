 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man threatens Grand Island Hy-Vee employee

 A Hy-Vee employee reported that an unknown male attempted to walk out of the store early Thursday with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

 As the employee attempted to intervene, the male threatened to shoot the employee if he didn't let go of the cart.

 The incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m.

