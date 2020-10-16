Maneuvering through uncertainty: Serving the health care needs of the Hastings community for a quarter of a century

“This aligns with the overall mission of Mary Lanning and our patient-centered philosophy,” Brandt said. “It’s important for any organization or business to never lose sight of your audience, and address your messages specifically to them.”

One of the reasons she has stayed at Mary Lanning Healthcare for the last quarter-century is the hospital’s work environment.

“As a strengths-based organization, the approach the human capital is to support and build on one’s own personal strengths,” she said. “Working to your strengths brings out the best in people. I see that in my colleagues. And I feel that support from our leadership team. So many of my coworkers have longevity here — a legacy of work. Among my own team of three in the marketing department, we have almost 50 years of combined experience — just at MLH.”

During Brandt’s 25 years at the hospital, she said she has “always been proud to say that I work at Mary Lanning.”

“It’s a good hospital with a clear focus on patient care,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandt said the health care world has changed dramatically since she started there in 1996.