Many recent Grand Island vehicle thefts ‘for naught’

A rash of vehicle thefts in Grand Island continues, and Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said there have been “dozens” of vehicles stolen within the last month, worth “several hundred thousand dollars.”

Elliott said while some vehicles have been recovered after being driven and abandoned, there are still vehicles that have not yet been recovered.

He said Thursday one stolen Grand Island vehicle was recovered in Aurora.

“Immediately Aurora (law enforcement) found that there were two vehicles stolen from Aurora,” he said.

According to GIPD’s felony report, within 24 hours three vehicles were reported stolen, and one attempted motor vehicle theft.

In each theft, the keys were left in unlocked vehicles, the report states.

The attempted theft was on Michigan Avenue on July 28, an electric starter credited for preventing a fourth motor vehicle theft that day.

The report states the starter was pressed three times. Elliott said the key fob was distant enough it didn’t start.

Nothing was believed taken or damaged, according to the report.

Elliott indicated the motive of the thefts has been the cars themselves. Still, over the course of the motor vehicle theft outbreak, items like iPads, cell phones, cash and guns have been reported stolen, Elliot said.

“All for naught,” he said.

“They’re not (being) hotwired,” Elliott said. “The vehicles that are getting stolen have keys left in them.”

He advised not leaving keys and valuables in the vehicle and making sure the doors are locked.

“In this day and age, you can't trust people are going to not come onto your property to snoop through your stuff and take what's not theirs.”

GIPD does have footage from outdoor cameras but, Elliott said, “that’s only so good.”

What has seemed to make a difference is community members being cognizant of their surroundings.

“We’ve noticed an uptick… of (people) making reports of suspicious vehicles,” Elliott noted.

“(People) are paying a little more attention to vehicles parked in their neighborhood that normally are not there and have been sitting there for a day or two, or they have no idea who the vehicle belongs to because it's normally not in the neighborhood,” Elliott said.

“They are leading us to recover some of these stolen vehicles sooner than later.”

Elliott said he’s appreciative of the community being more on the watch, but that ultimately there is a simpler way to avoid a stolen vehicle.

“(GIPD) would also like them to help out by removing their keys from their vehicle, their expensive property and locking their car up.”