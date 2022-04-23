Many things that make me go ‘Hmm’

After a couple of columns that were more on the serious side, I will now lighten up things a bit and give you a view into my head, well kind of.

I am a curious soul, I wonder why things are the way they are.

Things I don’t understand. Fun size candy bars are little tiny candy bars. That’s not very much fun. That’s only a little bit of fun. To me a king size candy bar would be more fun. They should call those fun size candy bars.

In sports when you’re little you play Little League baseball on a smaller baseball field and when you are older the field gets bigger. Football is the same way. In soccer, the field is also smaller when you’re smaller. When you play basketball the hoop is still 10 ft. high, no matter how high you are. Why is that? You’re only three-and-a-half or four feet high. It should be a lower hoop and then it gets high as you grow taller, like every other sport.

Who came up with the name of the blinker on a car? I know that’s what it does but it’s not a very manly name. How about the twitchy thing or the flashing thingamajig? Those aren’t any better. How come the dash is called the dash when it doesn’t move? If you were to dash somewhere you’d be moving swiftly and quickly. The dash only moves as fast as the rest of the car. If you’re idling it’s not a dash.

Why are there so many different types of light bulbs? Just have them in low, medium, and holy cow that’s bright. Done. Why don’t they make regular light bulbs the same way they make fridge lights? You almost never replace those things.

When people shush other people at the movies or whatever, they’re actually making more noise than the person they’re shushing.

Why do we park on driveways and drive on parkways? Why is chili hot? When I’m chilly I am cold.

When you call a place and it takes you through this two-minute thing of choosing your numbered option then gives you the option of a customer service representative, why didn’t it just start with them to begin with if they’re there anyway?

I can’t complain about the cashier at Walmart anymore because it’s me, at the self-checkout. I think I’ll give myself a raise. I’m a good bagger.

How come when you go to see a concert it says live in concert? What else would it be? It’s not like a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ thing going on up there. They better be live in concert or it’s not going to be a very lively party.

What if you’re seeing the Grateful Dead?

Why do people frown on putting money into a collection plate at church but they’ll bet on the horse that they just found out about? There’s no price on salvation but the payback is great.

What is it called if you tailgate without a pickup? “Hey we’re going to go to the game and are going to hatchback. Bring the burgers.”

I don’t know why people are so enthralled about electric cars. We’ve had those for years. I ride them at the county fair every year.

When you are at a restaurant drive-thru they ask if they can help you. “Nope, I just like looking at the pictures!” Yes they can help you. You can’t come in and make the food yourself, although it is getting close to that point now.

Can a group of rugby players be called, gentlemen in a social situation?

These have been things that I wonder. How about you?

Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps from behind the lens and provides his perspective about an issue in our world.

