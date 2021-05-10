Mapping the City; Nolte leads GIS efforts for Grand Island

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Anyone can just go on there and grab it,” Nolte said.

The community also sees the results of GIS mapping when the city presents maps for new projects or zoning changes that detail streets and parcels.

“Verbally describing stuff like this can be pretty abstract for the regular person,” Nolte said. “To see it and visualize how everything plays together helps it make sense.”

The “bedrock” of the city’s data management effort is software from Esri, Nolte said.

“Our parcel viewer is based on their cloud system, and that’s how we serve up the data on that. They also have a bunch of mobile applications,” he said. “Other departments have other third party software that’s built on top of that.”

As GIS coordinator, Nolte is in charge of making sure all departments are on the same page.

He also maintains all of the technology behind the city’s GIS work.

Being on same page is important, Nolte said.

“Sometimes people will wander off and start doing their own thing, and if it doesn’t integrate with the stuff we’ve already got established here we can’t get it into our current workflows and it’s really awkward,” he said.