Mapping the City; Nolte leads GIS efforts for Grand Island

What is geographic information system mapping?
Across all city departments, data is collected and curated and used as a resource for mapping city assets and detailing current and upcoming projects.
That information also is made accessible to the public, so the average person can find a street or see a home from above.
For five years, Nick Nolte has served as GIS coordinator for the city of Grand Island.
Nolte graduated from Central Michigan University in 2007 with a degree in computer science and a minor in GIS.
He served Michigan’s Jackson County, west of Detroit, as a GIS analyst for nine years before coming to Grand Island.
Nolte always has been into maps, he said.
“I just think they’re cool,” he said. “I like being able to visually see basically your world on the computer.”
Underground infrastructure, for example, is not something that can be seen superficially, but with GIS technology he can see it plainly.
“GIS has always been a cutting-edge field. They keep doing cool stuff,” he said. “Every year there’s something new.”
An example of this is “augmented reality” applications.
“You can take an iPad out in the field, and if you’ve got your underground infrastructure loaded in there you can just point it at the ground and see where all the pipes and stuff are under the ground, implanted over the video,” he said.
The city GIS department does all mapping for the data collected by other city departments,
“Public Works maintains water and streets, and Utilities has their electrical grid in the GIS, and that’s all maintained here,” Nolte said.
When Public Works does asset management, GIS is the foundation for that system, Nolte explained.
“Without the spatial data, they’ve got nothing to relate it to in the real world,” he said. “You say you have a street light and its number is 600, well where’s it at? What maintenance has been done on it?”
City crews use these maps daily.
“All of the departments have a mobile device they’ll take out in the field when they do maintenance, and they’ll log it in there and we can keep track of that,” Nolte said.
Dispatchers at Grand Island Police Department also use the GIS maps and data.
There is also a public GIS viewer, showing parcels and multiple infrastructure layers, all free of charge.
“Anyone can just go on there and grab it,” Nolte said.
The community also sees the results of GIS mapping when the city presents maps for new projects or zoning changes that detail streets and parcels.
“Verbally describing stuff like this can be pretty abstract for the regular person,” Nolte said. “To see it and visualize how everything plays together helps it make sense.”
The “bedrock” of the city’s data management effort is software from Esri, Nolte said.
“Our parcel viewer is based on their cloud system, and that’s how we serve up the data on that. They also have a bunch of mobile applications,” he said. “Other departments have other third party software that’s built on top of that.”
As GIS coordinator, Nolte is in charge of making sure all departments are on the same page.
He also maintains all of the technology behind the city’s GIS work.
Being on same page is important, Nolte said.
“Sometimes people will wander off and start doing their own thing, and if it doesn’t integrate with the stuff we’ve already got established here we can’t get it into our current workflows and it’s really awkward,” he said.
The city’s departments all share the same vision and end goal, though.
“We all understand that we want to have good data,” Nolte said. “We want to be able to go out and collect stuff in the field, and present that data to the public in a manner that’s easily accessible.”
When he first started, departmental GIS efforts were isolated.
Nolte has since been able to generate unity through the shared software.
“Now we can freely exchange data, and that was a big project and a big factor in getting us all to work together,” he said. “We all play in the same playground now, and it helps immensely when we’re doing projects together.”
In his free time, Nolte is a storm chaser.
For more than a decade, he has enjoyed going out to witness and document storms across Nebraska.
“It’s nothing fancy. I just drive around in a Subaru,” he said. “The one with all the hail damage, that’s my car.”
Nolte especially enjoys the challenge of forecasting.
“You’ve got to get to the right place at the right time to see anything,” he said. “It’s a fun hobby.”
Nolte’s storm footage and photos can be seen online at https://nnwx.us/.
For more information about city of Grand Island’s GIS Department, visit grand-island.com/services/geographical-information-system-maps.