March rain total increasing as another 1-4 inches expected

Rainy, cool and breezy conditions greeted area residents after a nice weekend during which thousands of visitors came to Grand Island for various events.
On Monday the temperature was in the 40s and winds were from the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30.
The storm system was expected to bring 1 to 2 inches to most of the area. Along the Highway 281 corridor, the National Weather Service in Hastings said, 2-4 inches of precipitation may fall.
Rain began falling after 6 a.m. Monday with nearly an inch of rain recorded by 10 p.m. at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.
Today it will be rainy with a high in the mid-40s. Winds will be from the north at about 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight, rain will continue with an overnight low of about 35. It will be breezy with a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
The rest of the week will have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with a chance of rain Friday. Warmer weather is expected during the weekend.
After a cold early February and nearly 14 inches of snow, it turned dry until March 13-15, when 5.41 inches of rain fell in Grand Island.
Since Jan. 1, Grand Island has received 7.53 inches of precipitation, which is 5.22 inches more than the 30-year average.
The precipitation has been a welcome relief as it has dramatically lessened the drought conditions in much of central Nebraska. Most of Hall County is now void of all drought categories for the first time since last summer.
According to a recent study by the NWS in Hastings, after two wet years in 2018 and 2019, the weather turned drier in 2020. Last year, Grand Island received 22.98 inches of precipitation, which was 3.68 inches less than the 30-year average. Hastings was exceptionally dry with 16.47 inches of precipitation, which was 10.37 inches less than the 30-year average.
According to the weather service, in 2020, 90% of the NWS Hastings coverage area received 90% or less of their normal annual precipitation, with 50% receiving 75% of normal precipitation, based on the 30-year average.
To demonstrate how variable the weather can be in south central Nebraska, the weather service said that last year, while Hastings received 16.74 inches of rain, 50 miles away in Hebron, there was 37.22 inches of precipitation recorded.
Last year was a warm year in Grand Island, according to the weather service. The average daily temperature for the year was 53 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees above the 30-year average.