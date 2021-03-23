March rain total increasing as another 1-4 inches expected

Rainy, cool and breezy conditions greeted area residents after a nice weekend during which thousands of visitors came to Grand Island for various events.

On Monday the temperature was in the 40s and winds were from the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30.

The storm system was expected to bring 1 to 2 inches to most of the area. Along the Highway 281 corridor, the National Weather Service in Hastings said, 2-4 inches of precipitation may fall.

Rain began falling after 6 a.m. Monday with nearly an inch of rain recorded by 10 p.m. at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.

Today it will be rainy with a high in the mid-40s. Winds will be from the north at about 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight, rain will continue with an overnight low of about 35. It will be breezy with a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

The rest of the week will have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with a chance of rain Friday. Warmer weather is expected during the weekend.

After a cold early February and nearly 14 inches of snow, it turned dry until March 13-15, when 5.41 inches of rain fell in Grand Island.