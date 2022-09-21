Mariachi Los Galleros are first concert for new 'Grand Island Music Series'

The new "Grand Island Music Series" starts its series of monthly concerts next week.

The program is a fully incorporated nonprofit within Grand Island's College Park and is being done in partnership with Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.

The idea for the program started over 10 years ago, said College Park Executive Director L.J. McCormick.

"There had been a music series at College Park years prior, back in the early 2000s," he said. "I sought to resurrect that as part of College Park's mission to provide more arts and humanities for the community. I've always thought of College Park as a civic center for Grand Island."

The program features a concert every month throughout the year.

The first concert will be Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., at the East Portico of Stuhr Museum.

Mariachi Los Galleros, of Omaha, will be performing.

"They're very highly regarded and play a lot of shows," said McCormick. "They're excited to be coming out here to Grand Island. They're already getting buzz about it in Omaha, which is great to hear."

The first concert and all outdoor concerts at Stuhr are free of charge.

The concerts then move indoors through the winter months to College Park's Hornady-Marshall Theater. Those will be "series ticket" concerts, which cost $75.

Different groups and all sorts of musical styles will be featured, said McCormick.

"Our slogan is: something for everyone," he said. "We strive to be able to just provide a very great variety of these musical performances in a number of diverse styles."

Planned through the next year are:

-Sept. 30: Mariachi Los Galleros, at Stuhr Museum, free admission

-Oct. 25: Lightning Bugs jazz trio, at College Park, $15 single admission

-Nov. 13: Jackie Allen & Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, at College Park, $15

-Dec. 15: Nebraska Brass, at College Park, $15

-Jan. 29: The McGovern String Band, at College Park, $15

-Feb. 21: Midnight Wanderers, at College Park, $15

-March 21: Greenblatt & Seay, at College Park, $15

-April 25: The Toasted Ponies, at College Park, $15

-May 18: The String Beans, at College Park, free admission

-June 25: Brad Colerick, at Stuhr Museum, free

-July 18: Paddywhack, at Stuhr Museum, free

-Aug. 17: Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons, at Stuhr Museum, free

"We are so excited about this season," said McCormick. "There's a lot of groups people have heard of, such as the Lightning Bugs, a fantastic group out of Lincoln, and the String Beans. In June, the opening concert of the Stuhr season, will be Grand Island native Brad Colerick. He's the nephew of Kay Stuhr and wants to do a tribute concert for his aunt."

The new music series was able to be realized by McCormick, a professional trumpet player, through his friendships with fellow Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble players Louie Eckhardt, director of bands at Hastings College, and Dean Haist, founder of Lincoln's Arts Incorporated, which manages music groups and organizations.

Haist was also involved in bringing the program to Grand Island 10 years ago, said McCormick, but the "pieces weren't quite in place."

"Between the blessings of the College Park Board of Directors and the Stuhr Museum board, we've aligned ourselves so we have this fantastic partnership and we're able to provide a lot of free concerts, as well as other indoor concerts that are going to be of great musical value to a lot of people," he said.

McCormick emphasized that the new concert series is not intended to compete with other ongoing community efforts.

"One of the first meetings my board and I had was with people from the Concert Association," he said. "They do lots of different things than we're planning on doing. They still are very unique in Grand Island and offer a great product. We're trying to offer something different. It's also different from what you would do with Hear GI."

He added, "It's important to us that we allow the public every opportunity for all of these different events."

For more information, visit facebook.com/GrandIslandMusicSeries.