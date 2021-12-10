Mark your calendar for Christmas events throughout Grand Island area

That night, three kings come across their meager hut and seek shelter, for they have traveled long and far following the star of which Amahl had spoken. They bring with them treasure and gifts to give to “the Child” who has just been born and who will reign over all. Blinded by the lure of the gold and what it could do for her family, the mother attempts to steal just a bit of the treasure, but is caught red-handed.

What no one expects is a gift far greater than gold — blessed by the Child, Amahl finds himself suddenly cured of his disability.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for you. Family passes (two adults and up to six children) are $55. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Golden Husk (308-730-8133), the Ord Chamber of Commerce (308-728-7875) or online at ShopOrd.com.

‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’

KEARNEY — No holiday season is complete with Ralphie and his quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun and Kearney’s Crane River Theater is doing its part to make sure you don’t miss it.