Mark your calendar for Christmas events throughout Grand Island area

Although not quite as jam-packed as last weekend, there are still plenty of events planned for the rest of the month to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
In addition to the second weekend of Stuhr Museum’s “Christmas Past and Present,” and the Grand Island Little Theatre’s annual Christmas play, which opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday, events include Grand Island Senior High’s annual performance of “A Christmas Carol’; and performances from the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera, and Crane River Theater in Kearney.
All four Grand Island high schools have concerts scheduled, featuring vocal, band and orchestra students.
Christmas lights are on full display in Comstock, Mr. and Mrs. Santa plan to visit Giltner, and the Hall County Historical Society will host an open house at Stolley Park.
“Christmas Past and Present” will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Stuhr Museum. Admission is $10 for everyone at 6 and older; call 308-385-5316 for more information.
GILT’S “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Marathon,” a comedy by Don Zolidis, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at College Park.
Christmas is a time for magic and cherished traditions, like watching as many original TV holiday movies as a human being can possibly endure. With an abundance of snowball fights, mistletoe and holiday lights, this plays will give you the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once!
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger, and can be purchased at Ace Hardware, Hy-Vee,by calling the box office at 308-382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.
Hastings Symphony concert to feature area youth choirs
HASTINGS — High school choirs from Hastings Senior High, Adams Central, Harvard and Minden will join the Hastings Symphony Orchestra for its annual holiday concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynn Farrell Arena, 800 E. 12th St. at Hastings College.
“Celebrating the Holiday Season,” which will also feature the Hastings College Choir, was moved to a new venue to accommodate the choirs, which combined, have more than 150 vocalists.
All singers will be accompanied by the orchestra on four selections, and each choir will contribute its own song for the program.
Featured selections with the choirs includes: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “A Festive Holiday” and the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.” HSO will perform an array of seasonal favorites including an arrangement of “We Three Kings” featuring principal cellist, Christa Speed; “Christmas Scherzo” originally arranged for the Boston Pops Orchestra; “Pat-a-Pan” scored by Hershey Kay; and the omnipresent “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson.
In addition, other segments will feature an audience sing-along, children conducting the orchestra and more.
Tickets for $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and are available online or at the door. All students are admitted free of charge.
For more information or to order tickets, check online at www.hastingssymphony.com or call 402-469-9396
Ord theater to host UNL opera
ORD — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at a special performance set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Golden Husk in Ord.
The performance will feature a local choir from Ord as the Shepherd’s Chorus and an instrumental ensemble from UNL.
The story is based on Italian folk tales of the nativity and epiphany. Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young boy named Amahl, who has a disability and lives in poverty with his widowed mother near Bethlehem. He sees a bright star in the sky one night and tells his mother to go look, but she brushes him off, buried in concern over their bleak future and lack of means with which to support themselves.
That night, three kings come across their meager hut and seek shelter, for they have traveled long and far following the star of which Amahl had spoken. They bring with them treasure and gifts to give to “the Child” who has just been born and who will reign over all. Blinded by the lure of the gold and what it could do for her family, the mother attempts to steal just a bit of the treasure, but is caught red-handed.
What no one expects is a gift far greater than gold — blessed by the Child, Amahl finds himself suddenly cured of his disability.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for you. Family passes (two adults and up to six children) are $55. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Golden Husk (308-730-8133), the Ord Chamber of Commerce (308-728-7875) or online at ShopOrd.com.
‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’
KEARNEY — No holiday season is complete with Ralphie and his quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun and Kearney’s Crane River Theater is doing its part to make sure you don’t miss it.
The play follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker as he pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!”
All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; clashing with the town bully, Scut Farkas; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; the old man winning a “fragile” leg lamp in a net stocking; the pink bunny pajamas from Aunt Clara; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. Retold with a touch of childhood fantasy, these Christmas stories remind us all why we love the holidays. Perfect for the whole family!
“A Christmas Story” opens Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney, with show times at 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, Dec. 22, and special matinée performances at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19.
Tickets range from $25 to $35 for adults and $15 to $25 for students; order online at CraneRiverTheater.org, or by calling 308-627-5796.
The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.
Comstock transforms into Christmas City
COMSTOCK — What started with lights on a few houses a few years ago has grown into a small Christmas City thanks to anonymous donations and a small army of volunteers.
Now the village of Comstock, located about 80 miles northwest of Grand Island, features 16 blocks of 50 themed scenes, an old gas station converted to Santa’s North Poll, a mile of lights, antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy).
Themed scenes include an enchanted forest, complete with dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse Club, City Penguin Park, Polar Express, Old West, Snowman Land, and Snoooy Ville. Also on display is a 40-food Christmas tree, more than 100 stockings and wreath, and light poles that each have a clock set to midnight — that’s when Santa comes.
It takes about an hour to walk or a half hour to drive through the displays, which will be lit up from dark until midnight daily through Jan. 2 (weather permitting; high winds will ground the inflatables). There is no charge.
More things to do:
— Heartland Lutheran High School Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 3900 W. Husker Highway.
— Tree of Love blessing ceremony, featuring specialized ornaments personalized with messages memorializing loved ones, honoring new babies, celebrating a couple’s first Christmas or mark a special anniversary, 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, CHI Health St. Francis lobby. Ornaments were sold for $20 each with proceeds benefiting the healing ministry at St. Francis. Masking and social distancing will be observed; 308-398-5400.
— “A Christmas Carol,” community performance, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Grand Island Senior High Little Theatre; free.
— Country Christmas Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road. Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.
— Santa’s Christmas Memories, craft show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, Giltner Community Center. Mr. and Mrs. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Giltner Lions Club will host a pancake feed, also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— St. Leo’s Catholic Church Young Neighbors in Action annual craft fair and soup supper, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2410 S. Blaine St. Three types of soup and homemade cinnamon rolls will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds will be used to fund a youth summer mission trip. Billings, Mont.; 308-382-4753.
— Hall County Historical Society, holiday open house, 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, Stolley House at Stolley Park. The house is decorated in period style, and John Hanssen, a member of the HCHS board, is responsible for the decorations. Refreshments served will be traditionally German including stollen, lebkuchen and pfeffernusse; free; Fred Roeser, 308-384-2154.
— Northwest High School band concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
— Grand Island Senior High orchestra concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, auditorium.
— Grand Island Central Catholic Band and Genesis Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, GICC north gym, 1200 N. Ruby.
— Grand Island Senior High vocal concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, auditorium.
— Grand Island Central Catholic Vocal Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, St. Mary’s Cathedral.