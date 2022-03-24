Mark your calendars: Grand Island Parks announces 2022 summer activities

Summer is coming, and with it an array of activities and events being planned by city of Grand Island’s Parks and Recreation Department.

At a special GITV broadcast from City Hall on Wednesday, Parks Director Todd McCoy detailed some of the city’s plans for this summer.

“We have a fun, exciting, but busy summer planned,” McCoy said. “There is truly something for everyone this summer.”

Stolley Park

A new splash pad is being built at Stolley Park this summer.

It will replace the park’s wading pool.

“The wading pool at Stolley Park will not open this summer to make way for the new splash pad,” McCoy said.

It will be a positive improvement, assured McCoy.

“Splash pads serve the same age group as wading pools, but have interactive spray and splash elements. They’re more accessible than wading pools and they’re much less labor intensive for the staff,” he said. “It will be a great addition to Stolley Park.”

Also in Stolley Park, a new playground will be built near the splash pad.

It will be handicap accessible and have rubber safety surfacing, McCoy said.

It is expected to be done late this summer.

Stolley Park Railroad will be open this summer.

Spring hours start April 2, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1-8 p.m.

Summer hours start May 27, Fridays through Sundays, from 1-8 p.m.

Swimming

Grand Island’s Island Oasis Pool and Lincoln Pool open May 28.

Swimming lessons are available at both, with sessions starting June 13, costing $35 for a two-week session.

Wading pools at Lincoln Park (Eighth Street and Beal Street), Grace Abbott Park (State Street and Cleburn Street), Pier Park (Oak Street and Ashton Street) and Veterans Park (2820 N. Broadwell) all open on May 28, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Park Camps

Kinder Kamp and Playground Pals summer camp sessions start June 6.

The city is offering four two-week sessions of camps this summer, McCoy said.

Kinder Kamp in mornings, for ages 3 1/2 to 6, and Playground Pals in the afternoon, for ages 7 to 10, are $12 per child, per session.

“Campers will enjoy a variety of sports, games, water activities and crafts,” said McCoy.

A wide variety of specialty camps are also being offered through the summer, including art, archery, basketball, cooking, dance, rockets and more.

Camp times, locations and prices vary, and are detailed in the 2022 Summer Guide.

Children’s Theater Program

“Back by popular demand” are the city’s free children’s theater programs, McCoy said.

Two plays will be offered this summer:

“Folk Tails” at Grace Abbott Park, with auditions starting May 21 and performance on June 4, and “Laffin’ School” at Buechler Park, with auditions starting June 11 and performance June 25.

Special Events

The Central Nebraska Track Meet will be held May 23 in Grand Island, and is free to boys and girls, ages 8 to 13.

The first- through fourth-place finishers at the meet will qualify for the state meet in York on June 11, McCoy said.

The Grand Island Games, an Olympics-style event for adults, is slated for July 29 and 30.

Team members compete in various sports, including tug-of-war, bowling, volleyball, combat archery, pickleball and more.

The city’s six-part summer concert series will be held Thursday nights between Grace Abbott Park and Buechler Park starting June 2.

“There’s a wide variety of bands that will play classic, jazz, rock, polka, pop and more,” said McCoy. “It’s a totally free program.”

The 2022 Summer Guide is available online: www.giparks.com/home-parksrec.

Hard copies are available at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St.

