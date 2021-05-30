 Skip to main content
Marker to be dedicated at Monday Memorial Day ceremony
A marker was set and a rose bush planted Thursday in preparation for Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, next to the United Veterans Club. The 42nd annual Memorial Day services at Veterans Park begin at 11 a.m. Monday, preceded by patriotic music at 10:30. (Courtesy photo)

Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will include the dedication of a marker commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

The marker was purchased by VFW Post 1347 and its Auxiliary, American Legion Post 53 and its Auxiliary, the Sons of American Legion, the United Veterans Club board, the Legion Riders and the United Veteran Club bingo volunteers.

The small garden in front of the club will be designated the “Never Forget” garden.

Patriotic music starts at 10:30 a.m. The services will follow at 11.

