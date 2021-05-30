Marker to be dedicated at Monday Memorial Day ceremony

Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will include the dedication of a marker commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The marker was purchased by VFW Post 1347 and its Auxiliary, American Legion Post 53 and its Auxiliary, the Sons of American Legion, the United Veterans Club board, the Legion Riders and the United Veteran Club bingo volunteers.

The small garden in front of the club will be designated the “Never Forget” garden.

Patriotic music starts at 10:30 a.m. The services will follow at 11.